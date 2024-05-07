Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search

OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search

A post claims that OpenAI has created domain and SSL certificates for a search product based on ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 14:13 IST
OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search

Photo Credit: Pexels/Shantanu Kumar

OpenAI is also working on its text-to-video AI model Sora

Highlights
  • The search engine could offer a similar interface to ChatGPT
  • OpenAI recently unveiled new API features for enterprise customers
  • Perplexity AI offers an AI-powered search engine
Advertisement

OpenAI might be working on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine that will be based on its ChatGPT. As per a post on a forum, the AI firm might have already created the domain and the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates for the website, which are necessary to authenticate a website. If this is true, then OpenAI will directly position itself to compete with major players in the segment such as Google Search and Microsoft Bing as well as Perplexity AI, which also has its own AI search engine.

The information comes from a community post on Y Combinator's Hacker News which claimed, “Search.chatgpt.com domain and SSL cert have been created.” The post was made by a netizen with the handle daolf, and the post had 127 upvotes at the time of writing. We took a look at the posting history of the user and did not find any leaks or rumours, although the tipster does share a significant amount of news articles on the forum. While this suggests that the information might be genuine, there is no way to know for sure.

However, some AI influencers have also begun posting about a ChatGPT-powered search engine on social media. Tipster @nonmayorpete posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the speculated search engine and even included the date May 9, suggesting that is the date when the domain will go live.

We tried to access search.chatgpt.com but the web page simply states “Not found”. Since it is a subdomain of chatgpt.com which is already taken by OpenAI, it is not possible to check the status of the subdomain.

An AI-powered search engine is not a new concept, however. Perplexity AI, which launched in 2022, is a popular example of a chatbot-controlled search engine. Users can search their queries and it scours through the internet to find relevant information in text form as well as shows websites that can offer additional information. Notably, Perplexity AI uses Microsoft Bing for its web indexing. If the rumours are true, OpenAI's search engine product could function similarly.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Search Engine, Google, Google Search, chatbots, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
Apple Pencil Pro Name Spotted on Japanese Website Ahead of 'Let Loose' Event

Related Stories

OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  2. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Shows Revamped Rear Design
  3. Best Deals to Check Before Amazon's Great Summer Sale Ends
  4. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  7. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on DSLR and Action Cameras
  9. ChatGPT-Based Search Engine Could Soon Compete With Google Search
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Phones, Laptops, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009
  2. Microsoft MAI-1 AI Model With 500 Billion Parameters Could Soon Be Unveiled: Report
  3. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
  4. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search
  5. Apple Pencil Pro Name Spotted on Japanese Website Ahead of 'Let Loose' Event
  6. RBI Governor Says Permanent Deletion of Transactions Would Make CBDCs Like Cash Notes
  7. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
  8. Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Emerges as Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2024 as Apple, Samsung Dominate Top 10 List: Report
  10. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »