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How to Delete and Archive Chats in ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you value privacy and do not want your conversations to be stored on OpenAI’s servers, know how you can delete your chats.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 March 2026 08:00 IST
How to Delete and Archive Chats in ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

ChatGPT lets you archive chats to de-clutter the active history

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Highlights
  • OpenAI removes a deleted chat from its servers in 30 days
  • You cannot recover a chat once it’s deleted
  • Archived chats are only hidden from the active history
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ChatGPT has emerged as an important tool for many. Some use it to learn about new topics and research, others to have idle conversations, and others still use its tools for productivity and work. No matter how you use the platform, there is a risk that you might have had conversations that are either sensitive in nature or contain information you do not want stored on OpenAI's servers due to privacy reasons. If you have also faced similar concerns, there are two ways for you to better manage your chats, keeping privacy in mind.

What Is Chat History in ChatGPT?

Chat history in ChatGPT refers to the list of conversations stored in the sidebar of the interface. Whenever you have a conversation with the chatbot, it creates a new session, which remains available in the history. It continues to be visible in the list unless it is manually deleted or archived. OpenAI says that these conversations are stored to maintain continuity between sessions and to improve services. Users can also go back to these conversations whenever they want and continue the chat with the older context.

However, this does not mean that users cannot manage individual conversations directly from the chat list. There are a few options a user can exercise to either delete a chat permanently, hide it from the list, or have it never be shown in the active history at all.

Understanding how these options work is useful for maintaining privacy and organising large numbers of conversations.

How to Delete Chats in ChatGPT

Deleting a chat permanently removes it from the chat list. Once a conversation is deleted, it cannot be restored from within the ChatGPT interface or via the application programming interface (API). To delete a chat from the website, just follow these steps given below:

  1. Open ChatGPT and sign in to your account.
  2. Locate the chat you want to remove in the sidebar.
  3. Hover over the conversation title.
  4. Click the three-dot menu that appears next to the chat.
  5. Select Delete.
  6. Confirm the deletion when prompted.
  7. The conversation will disappear from the chat list immediately.

The steps to delete a conversation from the mobile app are slightly different. Users who use the app primarily can follow the following steps instead:

  1. Open the ChatGPT app on your phone.
  2. Find the conversation in the chat list.
  3. Tap and hold the chat or open the options menu.
  4. Select Delete.
  5. Confirm the action.

How to Archive Chats in ChatGPT

Archiving chats works differently from deletion. Instead of removing the conversation entirely, archiving simply hides it from the main chat list. The chat remains stored in the account and can be accessed later through the archive section.

This feature is useful for users who want to keep conversations for reference without cluttering their main workspace. To archive a chat, just follow these steps on the website:

  1. Open ChatGPT and locate the chat in the sidebar.
  2. Hover over the conversation title.
  3. Click the three-dot menu next to the chat.
  4. Select Archive.
  5. The conversation will move out of the main chat list.

Just like deletion, archiving chat on the mobile app is also slightly different. Follow these steps:

  1. Open the ChatGPT mobile app.
  2. Find the conversation you want to archive.
  3. Tap the options menu for the chat.
  4. Select Archive.

Archived chats can later be restored to the main list if needed.

Apart from these, there is one other option to have conversations that never show up on the active history. Users can tap on the chat icon on any new chat page, located at the top-right corner. This activates temporary chats. These conversations are auto-deleted once the user starts a new chat or goes to an older chat. These also do not store any information, preferences, or memories about the user.

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Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Delete ChatGPT Chats, Archive ChatGPT Chats, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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