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Gemini for Google TV Upgraded With Live Sports Scorecards and Interactive Educational Visuals

Google TV’s new Gemini update brings visual help, deep dives, and sports briefs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 18:25 IST
Gemini for Google TV Upgraded With Live Sports Scorecards and Interactive Educational Visuals

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini for Google TV is also being rolled out to Australia, New Zealand, and the UK

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Highlights
  • Gemini for Google TV is trying to reduce second-screen viewing
  • The new features are first rolling out in Canada and the US
  • Deep Dives feature in Google TV will let users explore educational topics
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Gemini for Google TV is getting a big upgrade. On Tuesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced three new artificial intelligence (AI) features to improve the viewing experience of users and to allow them to find more information without having to look it up on their smartphone. The most notable among them is the new live sports scorecards functionality that lets users quickly check the scores of their favourite teams without having to stop what they were originally watching.

Gemini for Google TV Gets New Features

In a blog post, the tech giant announced and detailed three new features coming to users. Richer visual help is being rolled out to Gemini-enabled devices in Canada and the US, while deep dives and sports briefs will only be available in the US. Google promised broader device support later this year. Apart from this, the Gemini assistant in Google TV will also be rolled out to more countries this year, starting with Australia, New Zealand, and the UK in the coming months.

Richer visual help is a new feature that lets users surface information related to their questions on their TV screen. Users can see live scorecards of their favourite sports, find video tutorials for recipes, and even make dinner plans by looking at relevant suggestions. The information is provided as a mix of visuals, videos, and text.

Another new addition is deep dives. With this, users can find Gemini-powered narrated visual breakdowns on educational topics across health and wellness, economics, technology, and more. The AI chatbot shares a custom, interactive slide show with guided follow-up questions to help the user understand the topic right on their smart TV. It can be accessed by activating Gemini and clicking “Dive deeper” or by visiting the Gemini tab at the top of the Home screen and selecting “Learn.”

“Deep dives give you the option to turn passive viewing into meaningful screen time, enabling you to interact with the subjects that fascinate you most,” Google said in the blog post.

In 2025, the tech giant introduced news briefs in Gemini for Google TV. The feature displays the latest headlines to help the user catch up with things happening in the world. Now, the briefs collection is being expanded to include sports. Users who could not watch a game can now use this feature to get timely, narrated overviews of their favourite leagues across player news and quick game summaries. Currently, the feature supports NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, MLB, MLS, and NWSL.

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Further reading: Google TV, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

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