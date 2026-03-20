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OpenAI Has Reportedly Started Working on Sora Integration in ChatGPT

A new text string in the latest ChatGPT Android app reportedly now mentions “video in ChatGPT.”

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 March 2026 11:25 IST
OpenAI Has Reportedly Started Working on Sora Integration in ChatGPT

Photo Credit: OpenAI

It is unclear whether OpenAI plans to keep the Sora app running

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Highlights
  • It was reportedly spotted in ChatGPT for Android v1.20
  • The text snippet is said not to mention Sora directly
  • But it highlights its functionality
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Earlier this month, reports claimed that OpenAI is planning to bring its Sora artificial intelligence (AI) model to ChatGPT. Now, as per a new report, the evidence of this integration has started showing up inside the chatbot's code. While it does raise questions on how the San Francisco-based AI firm plans to differentiate between Sora in ChatGPT and the standalone Sora app, the move will also bring the highly popular AI-powered video generation feature to the company's flagship app.

Sora Integration in ChatGPT

According to an Android Authority report, the AI giant has started working on the integration of Sora into ChatGPT. The publication found evidence for this in ChatGPT's Android app version 1.2026.076, which also happens to be the latest build. During an Android application package (APK) teardown process, several text snippets in the code were unearthed that directly point towards this integration.

The snippets reportedly mention, “Video in ChatGPT is here,” followed by “Transform text and image into video with dialogue, soundtrack, and style.” Other text phrases in the snippet include “Try it with a photo,” “Create video,” and “Explore, create, and share videos.”

It is interesting to note that the snippets appear to be part of the user interface that will be visible to the user. These elements are usually not added unless the feature is close to being released. While this does not confirm that Sora is definitely coming to ChatGPT, the possibility definitely goes up.

Another thing to note here is that the snippet does not explicitly mention Sora. While the description makes it obvious, OpenAI might intentionally be avoiding the usage of the name to separate it from the standalone app. Earlier this month, The Information claimed that the AI firm will keep the Sora app and the website operational despite the ChatGPT integration.

It is worth noting that the Sora app has not been fully rolled out globally yet. The company has also released an Android version of the video generation app, but even that is yet to be released outside of select regions. As such, it is unclear whether the AI video feature in the chatbot will also be restricted to similar regions or if it will be available globally on day one.

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Further reading: OpenAI, Sora, ChatGPT, AI video, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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