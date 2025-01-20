Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon

OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon

The new o3 and o3 mini models would be more powerful than the previously launched o1 models.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 January 2025 18:24 IST
OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI may launch o3 mini by the end of January, and the full o3 thereafter

Highlights
  • The o1 models are capable of reasoning through complex tasks
  • The new o3 and o3 mini models would be more powerful than o1
  • OpenAI had said it was testing o3 and o3 mini in December 2024
Advertisement

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has finalised a version of its new reasoning AI model o3 mini and would be launching it in a couple of weeks, CEO Sam Altman said on Friday.

The Microsoft-backed company has considered user feedback and, consequently, plans to release the application programming interface (API) and ChatGPT simultaneously, Altman wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Last December, OpenAI said it was testing reasoning AI models, o3 and o3 mini, indicating growing competition with rivals such as Alphabet's Google to create smarter models capable of tackling complex problems.

The AI startup had planned to launch o3 mini by the end of January, and the full o3 thereafter, as more robust large language models could outperform existing models and attract new investments and users.

In September 2024, the GenAI pioneer released o1 AI models designed to spend more time processing queries to solve harder problems.

The o1 models are capable of reasoning through complex tasks and can solve more challenging problems than previous models in science, coding and math, the company had said in a blog post.

The new o3 and o3 mini models would be more powerful than the previously launched o1 models, the company had said previously.

Earlier this week, OpenAI said it was introducing a beta feature called Tasks to ChatGPT, signaling its foray into the virtual assistant space, competing with Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.

The release of ChatGPT in late 2022 sparked a frenzy of investments in AI firms, with its growing popularity and new product launches helping OpenAI close a $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 57,113 crore) funding round in October.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, o3 mini
Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  2. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  3. Noise Tag 1 Bluetooth Tracker With Android and iOS Compatibility Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  5. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  7. These New Profile Changes on Instagram Might Leave You Upset
  8. Next-Gen MacBook Air to Reportedly Get MacBook Pro's Oxide TFT LCD
  9. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs
  2. Crypto Industry Lists Regulatory Framework at the Top of Its Donald Trump Wish List
  3. Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes
  5. Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Raises Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS
  7. OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon
  8. Pterosaur Tails Combined Aerodynamic Precision and Display Adaptations, Reveal New Study
  9. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »