Chinese Brands Aiming to Win Users with AI Features That Apple Lacks: Report

Brands reportedly believe that their AI innovations have made their products attractive enough for a potential switch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 December 2025 12:01 IST
Chinese Brands Aiming to Win Users with AI Features That Apple Lacks: Report

Apple's shipments in China declined 2 percent Q3 2025, despite new launches like iPhone Air (pictured)

Highlights
  • Chinese OEMs are targeting iPhone users amid Apple’s AI delays
  • Brands like Honor, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei are leading the push
  • Analysts say Apple still dominates the premium segment globally
Chinese smartphone makers are said to be aiming to capitalise on Apple's continued delay in rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) features by luring iPhone users to switch to their devices. According to a report, China-based original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Honor, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have begun promoting apps that help users switch from iOS to their devices, or use an iPhone alongside Chinese smartphones.

China's domestic brands reportedly believe that their AI-powered features, along with foldable phones and other innovations, have made their products attractive enough for a potential switch.

Seizing Apple's User Base

According to a Financial Times report, this campaign comes as Apple faces a delay in receiving regulatory approval for the rollout of its AI features in China, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions with the US. This, combined with the tech giant experiencing a growth slump in the region, is said to have created a window of opportunity for Chinese brands to gain a market share.

Citing a Counterpoint Research report, FT noted that no phone manufacturer in China holds a market share greater than 20 percent. Apple led the market but was toppled by Vivo, which held an 18.5 percent share in Q3 2025. The iPhone maker's shipments are reported to have declined 2 percent YoY (year-on-year), and it registered a 13.6 percent market share in the last quarter.

china smartphone shipments China

Q3 2025 smartphone shipments in China
Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

The report suggests Chinese manufacturers have stepped up their efforts and invested heavily in software and AI, especially to help users migrate from iOS to their devices. Honor is said to have updated its Device Clone app that allows users to migrate their photos, contacts, and messages to Honor phones by scanning a QR code. Oppo, meanwhile, now lets iPhone users view their notifications, take calls, and respond to messages from its latest phones.

These synchronisation features are also anticipated to arrive on Xiaomi's new flagships, powered by HyperOS 3.

Beyond migration capabilities, Chinese OEMs are also reported to be banking on AI-powered features to make their devices stand out. FT noted that Oppo's new phones have AI assistants that can track spending using screenshots and provide real-time gym assistance using the camera. Honor phones have the capability of comparing coupons across multiple platforms, facilitating faster booking in ride-hailing apps, and generating short-form videos.

However, analysts suggest that despite these new features, there has yet to be a “significant dent” in Apple's dominance in the premium smartphone segment outside China.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
