Tecno launched a new RAM and storage variant for its Tecno Spark 30C in India on Monday. The new variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will go on sale from January 21. The new RAM and storage variant is released four months after the original debut of Tecno Spark 30C. The handset runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features a 48-megapixel rear camera unit. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

Tecno Spark 30C Price in India

The new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Tecno Spark 30C is priced at Rs. 12,999 in India. It will go on sale starting January 21 through Flipkart and retail stores. It is offered in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow colour options. It can be purchased with an Rs. 44/day 10-month EMI plan.

The new variant will sit alongside the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage models that have been available in the country since October last year for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,499, respectively.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G Specifications

Tecno Spark 30C 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 and features a 6.67-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood paired with a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually by an additional 8GB. The storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. It carries dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone also features an all-directional NFC, IR remote, and IP54 splash and dust resistance.

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G boats a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.