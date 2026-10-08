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OpenAI GPT-6 Introduces Intelligent UI With Interactive Tools, Faster Responses and More

GPT-6 can begin responding while it continues processing a request and has also been improved for web searches.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 20:25 IST
OpenAI GPT-6 Introduces Intelligent UI With Interactive Tools, Faster Responses and More

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI has strengthened GPT-6 safeguards against high-risk misuse

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Highlights
  • ChatGPT can create calculators and games within conversations
  • Intelligent UI can adapt responses to different types of tasks
  • GPT-6 Instant started web searches 44 percent sooner in tests
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OpenAI has started rolling out GPT-6 globally in ChatGPT, introducing Intelligent UI, which lets the chatbot present answers through interactive and visual elements. Depending on the task, responses can include graphics, charts, forms, buttons and interactive tools. GPT-6 can also create experiences such as calculators and games within a conversation. Alongside these changes, OpenAI says the new model can start answering while it continues processing a request, reducing the time users have to wait for responses.

GPT-6 With Intelligent UI: Availability

OpenAI said GPT-6 with Intelligent UI has started rolling out globally to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users. Free and Go users will begin receiving access from October 8. The paid tiers will get GPT-6 Sol, while GPT-6 Luna will power the Free and Go tiers. Enterprise users may need to wait for their workspace administrator to enable the update.

The rollout covers the Chat tab in ChatGPT, while OpenAI said it is not changing the models used for Work or Codex.

GPT-6 Intelligent UI Features

With Intelligent UI, ChatGPT can do more than just write out an answer. It can use charts, graphics, forms and interactive elements when they make the response easier to understand or use. That could mean showing a recipe with its cooking schedule, marking road-trip stops on a map or letting someone explore a topic by changing different inputs. ChatGPT can also create useful tools such as calculators, bill splitters and games without making users leave the conversation.

These interactive elements can start showing up while ChatGPT is still putting together the rest of the answer. GPT-6 can also decide whether a visual or interactive response is useful for a particular request or whether a straightforward text answer works better. OpenAI says it tested the generated interfaces for clarity, usefulness and completeness.

GPT-6 can also start answering before it has finished working on a request. This means users can begin reading the response while the model continues processing the rest. OpenAI has also improved how GPT-6 handles web searches. In its tests, GPT-6 Instant started responding to web-search queries 44 percent sooner than GPT-5.6 Instant, the company said.

OpenAI adds that the model is better at handling attempts to bypass its safeguards, including those that unfold over multiple turns. It has also added protections against high-risk misuse involving cyberattacks, biological threats and violence. GPT-6 is also better at recognising when it does not have enough information or the necessary tools to answer a question.

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Further reading: OpenAI GPT-6, GPT-6, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Intelligent UI, GPT-6 Sol, GPT-6 Luna, AI, artificial intelligence, ChatGPT features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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