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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000

Buyers can also get additional cashback and discounts on eligible purchases.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 19:32 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro (pictured) can be bought at Rs. 3,599

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Highlights
  • Amazon is offering up to 65 percent off on audio products
  • SBI card users can get 10 percent off on eligible purchases
  • Select earbuds get additional bank discounts during the sale
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If you are looking for TWS earbuds during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale, there are several options worth checking out below Rs. 5,000. OnePlus, Realme, Samsung and Oppo have multiple models in this price range, including earbuds with active noise cancellation, AI-assisted calling and long battery life. The sale prices can drop further when eligible bank offers are applied. We have picked out some of the better deals available right now if you want to upgrade without spending too much.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon is offering discounts on several TWS earbuds, with select models getting additional bank offers. The sale also includes up to 65 percent off on mobile accessories. There are a few extra ways to save during the sale too. SBI Debit and Credit Card users can get 10 percent off, including on credit card EMI purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users get 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later users can get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMI purchases.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is available for Rs. 3,599, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,999. It supports cashback, bank discounts and no-cost EMI during the sale. At a slightly lower price, the Realme Buds Air 8 is available for Rs. 3,499, compared with its MRP of Rs. 5,299. It comes with 11mm and 6mm dual dynamic bass drivers, 55dB ANC, six-mic ENC and 360-degree spatial audio, along with up to 58 hours of claimed total playback.

If you want to spend less, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is available for Rs. 2,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 9,999. It features 55dB ANC, a six-mic setup, touch controls and up to 35 hours of claimed battery life. The Oppo Enco Air 5 is another option in this price range, with an effective sale price of Rs. 2,799 against an MRP of Rs. 4,999. It offers 52dB ANC, up to 54 hours of claimed total playback and triple-mic AI-assisted calling, along with low-latency audio and fast charging.

At the lowest effective price among these options, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 is available for Rs. 2,699, compared with its MRP of Rs. 3,499. The earbuds feature 52dB ANC, AI-assisted clear calls, game sound spatial audio and up to 54 hours of claimed battery life with the case.

Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 5,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Model MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,599 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 8 Rs. 5,299 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
Oppo Enco Air 5 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,699 Buy Now
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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Value for money
  • Sounds better than the competition
  • Comfortable to wear for long hours
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Slips out of hands easily
  • Lacks low-end clarity
  • Loses connection even when less than 10m away from the phone
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Grey
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, lightweight fit
  • Great ANC for the price
  • Clean, balanced sound with punchy bass
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging support
  • Bad
  • No LHDC support
  • Wind noise suppression could be better outdoors
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Realme Buds Air 8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Value for money
  • Feature-rich
  • Long battery life
  • Custom equaliser
  • Bad
  • Shrill highs
  • Irresponsive gesture controls
  • Easily scratchable body
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Purple
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, Realme Buds Air 8, Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, Oppo Enco Air 5, OnePlus Nord Buds 4
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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