OpenAI Reveals Exactly How ChatGPT Predicts Your Age

OpenAI introduced age prediction in ChatGPT earlier this year. The system helps the AI chatbot determine whether an account may belong to someone under the age of 18. The San Francisco-based AI company has now detailed how its age prediction functionality works. As per OpenAI, it adds an extra layer of protection beyond the date of birth provided when an account is created. Instead of only relying on a user's stated age, it looks at behavioural and account-level signals.

How Age Prediction in ChatGPT Works

The age prediction system leverages an AI model to estimate whether a ChatGPT account likely belongs to someone under 18. On its support page, OpenAI said that it uses both behavioural and account-level signals linked to an account. These can include the general topics a user discusses, typical times when they use ChatGPT, how and when the account is used, usage patterns over time, and how long the account has existed.

It is, however, not a replacement for the date of birth stated during the creation of the ChatGPT account. Instead, it serves only as an additional safety check.

As per OpenAI, its age prediction system can identify an account for the ChatGPT for Teens experience even when a user has already provided a date of birth. If an account belonging to someone under the age of 18 is detected, ChatGPT automatically enables the ChatGPT for Teens experience.

Under this category, some features and interactions will be restricted, although users can continue using their account for learning, creating, and asking queries.

Users can check the age category associated with their account by going to Settings > Account > Age. This setting will indicate whether ChatGPT treats the account as belonging to someone under 18 or someone 18 or older.

The company has acknowledged that age prediction in ChatGPT may sometimes incorrectly classify adults as under 18. In such cases, they can verify their age if the option is available. OpenAI said that the verification process is handled through Persona, a third-party age verification service.

Verification may require a live selfie, a government-issued ID, or both, depending on the user's country. It also checks the date of birth and, where applicable, whether the selfie matches the photograph on the ID. OpenAI has emphasised that it does not have access to the ID or selfie submitted to Persona. Instead, only the information needed to determine the appropriate ChatGPT experience, such as confirmation that the user is 18 or older and relevant age information, is provided.

Persona is also claimed to delete the uploaded ID or selfie within seven days after verification.