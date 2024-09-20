OpenAI released the o1 series artificial intelligence (AI) models with advanced reasoning capabilities last week. These AI models are said to be the rumoured ‘Strawberry' model that the company was reportedly developing for the last few months. The company claimed that these large language models (LLMs), comprising of the o1 and o1-mini were capable of multi-step reasoning and “thinking like a human”. Now, as per a report, these models are being expanded to the AI firm's enterprise and education clients.

OpenAI o1 AI Models Coming to Enterprise, Education Users

According to a VentureBeat report, the AI firm is now expanding its newest AI models to the ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu subscribers. This means that users will soon see an option to switch to the o1 models while running a prompt. Notably, the AI models were rolled out for the Plus and Teams users on the day of release of the LLMs.

Even as the paid subscribers of ChatGPT are getting access to the latest AI model, OpenAI has specified that this is still an “in preview” launch, and as such, rate limits will apply. The larger o1 model comes with a rate limit of 50 queries per week. At launch, the rate limit for the o1-mini was also set at the same value, but later the company increased it to 50 queries per day.

The new o1 series models are meant for solving and running complex reasoning-based tasks, multi-step mathematical problems, and areas requiring deeper subject matter expertise. The AI firm claims that the AI models will take a few minutes to think about the prompt before generating the response. This mimics a human-like thinking process and allows the AI to think of different possibilities and eliminate any errors, OpenAI highlighted.

Derya Unutmaz, a professor at the non-profit biomedical research institution The Jackson Laboratory claimed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), claimed that the o1 AI model was able to” write a major cancer treatment project based on a very specific immunological approach” which would have taken him “days, if not longer” to prepare.

Notably, OpenAI has stated that those on the free tier of ChatGPT will also get access to the o1-mini AI model in the coming weeks. It is expected that the rate limit will be lower than what the paid subscribers are getting.