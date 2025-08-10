Salakaar Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Directed by Faruq Kabir, Salakaar is a new web series that has finally released Season 1 on JioHotstar—the web series stars Mouni Roy, Naveen Kasturia, and other strong cast members. The show was highly anticipated amongst the fans due to its thrilling premise and power-packed ensemble. The series holds a gripping narrative, sharp performance and a web of secrets waiting to unravel. The wait for it is finally over, and Salakaar is finally here.

When and where to watch Salakaar?

Salakaar, the suspense-packed spy thriller's Season 1, is now released on JioHotstar.

Cast and Crew of Salakaar

Directed by Faruq Kabir, written by Srinivas Abrol, Faruq Kabir and Spandan Mishra. The series' executive producers are Sandeep Gulati, Sunnjana Waadhwa, and Bandissh Rajyaguru. Salakaar stars Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Surya Roy, Mukesh Rishi, and Asrar Khan play essential roles in the series. The other cast members comprise Janhavi Hardas, Mir Sarwar, and other crew members.

The Storyline

Salakaar is a spy thriller set in 1978 and 2025, following an agent facing past enemies. It follows the RAW agent Aadhir Dayal, a daring uncover agent for India's Research and Analysis Wing, who carries out a high-stakes covert mission targeting Pakistan's secret nuclear facility at Kahuta. In 1978, Shristi, played by Mouni Roy, who is a spy, is working as a tuition teacher in Pakistan. She carries out spy camera glasses to gather important information. But decades later, in 2025, the shadows of the past operation resurface as a new conspiracy, a new threat, blending espionage, patriotism and a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes.

Reception

