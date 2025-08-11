Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Revamped Siri With App Intents Feature Next Spring

The App Intents feature was expected to be released with the iOS 18 cycle was faced delays.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 August 2025 09:36 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Revamped Siri With App Intents Feature Next Spring

Siri is currently powered by Apple's in-house models along with OpenAI's ChatGPT

Highlights
  • Major upgrades to Siri are reported to be rolled out by Spring 2026
  • Siri might be able to edit photos, post on Instagram with voice commands
  • Banking and health app features may be restricted for safety
Advertisement

Apple will finally begin onboarding Siri with more advanced capabilities next year, according to claims by a seasoned journalist. The Cupertino-based tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistant was due to receive major upgrades in 2024 with iOS 18, but most of those plans were shelved as it fell behind competitors in the AI race. Apple is now expected to release Siri's advanced features, including a new app intents system, to Apple devices early next year.

Siri Upgrades in 2026

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman dropped hints about the upcoming upgrades to Apple's Siri in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter. As per the journalist, the long-awaited Siri overhaul will be accompanied by an App Intents feature that was previously expected to arrive in the iOS 18 update cycle.

It is a framework which enables developers to extend their app's custom functionality to include support for system-level experiences such as Shortcuts, Siri, Spotlight, Widgets, and more, across platforms. App Intents, coupled with Apple Intelligence, will enable the voice assistant to suggest app actions to help users discover new features and take actions in and across apps, as per the company.

As per Gurman, this new system for Siri will allow users to find a specific photo, edit it, and send it using nothing but their voice. They will also be able to comment on an Instagram post, browse through a shopping platform and add something to their cart, and even login to a service without requiring to touch the screen.

“Essentially, Siri could operate your apps like you would — with precision, inside their own interfaces”, the journalist added.

The tech giant is currently reported to be testing the new Siri with several third-party apps, including Amazon, Facebook, Temu, Threads, Uber, WhatsApp, and YouTube. It is testing the revamped voice assistant in some games too. However, Gurman noted that Apple is deliberating over disabling or limiting some of Siri's new features in banking and health apps. This is to ensure that the voice assistant does not make critical mistakes which were reported to have occurred during internal testing.

These upgrades are expected to be released next spring with the iOS 26.4 update. Notably, the company released iOS 18.4 update on April 1 and its iOS 26 equivalent could be rolled out around the same time in 2026.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 26, iOS 26 Features, Siri, iOS 18, IPhone, mark gurman, Apple intelligence, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
One UI 8 Beta Programme for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Begins Today: Compatible Models, How to Download

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Revamped Siri With App Intents Feature Next Spring
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Revamped Siri With App Intents Feature Next Spring
  2. One UI 8 Beta Programme for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Begins Today: Compatible Models, How to Download
  3. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  4. Aeneas AI Model Helps Decode and Restore Ancient Roman Inscriptions
  5. Robot Drummer: Humanoid Robot Learns to Play Drums with Human-Like Precision
  6. Twisted Jet Confirms Most Extreme Binary Black Hole System in the Universe
  7. Hubble Delivers Best View Yet of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Solar System
  8. Chakravyuham Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Salakaar Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP OTT Release Date Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »