Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP OTT Release Date Revealed

Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP, directed by Kei Yoshimizu and Naoyu Fukushi, and the chief director Mamoru Yokota, is set to release on Crunchyroll in October. It is a beautiful story about Yukito dying while saving his sister. With just one incarnation and only 1 HP, he would go to any lengths to find her. The voiceover for the anime will be given by some of the finest, as Crunchyroll described, including Yukito Kirihara by Kazuki Ura, Charlotte R. Brownia by Kana Yuzni and many others.

Where and When to watch Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP?

Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 Hp will premiere on Crunchroll this October.

Cast and Crew of Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP

Directed by Kei Yoshimizu and Naoyu Fukushi, with the chief director Mamoru Yokota. At the same time, the chief animation director is Yui Kato, with production assistance from Tengu Kobou and the other crew members. The anime cast is confirmed as Yukito Kirihara will be voiced by Kazuki Ura, Charlotte R Brownia voiced by Kana Yuki, Lumilla Sherwood by Yui Ishikiva, Liverna Dark by Kaori Maeda, Sana Kirihara by Hika Tsuskishiro, Rosinante by Fukushi Ochiai, Managarmr by Ayasa Ito, Nephilla Curse by Yoko Hikasa and Narrator by Anri Katsu.

The Storyline

A 16-year-old Yukito Kirihara lives with 4 year 4-year-old sister Sana; he treasures and cares for her more than anything in the world. But in one particular event, an Ogre outside the window starts looking for her, Yukito does everything to save her, but loses his own life. Yukito is also promised an incarnation by a mysterious woman, who offers him a character sheet in the book. In this mysterious book, he also sees his sister Sana, and is set to save her, even if that means 1 HP, he will do it for his sister.

Reception

The new anime, Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 Hp, will release on Crunchyroll this October. For all the anime fans, this is a story of brother and sister love, and how a brother sacrifices his 1Hp to save his sister.