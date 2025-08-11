Samsung will commence the rollout of the One UI 8 Beta update for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 beginning today (August 11). The Android 16-based beta programme for the aforementioned models was announced last week for India, the US, and select other markets. With its arrival, the Galaxy S24 series and the sixth generation Galaxy foldables will become the first handsets apart from the Galaxy S25 lineup to receive the beta update.

One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy S24 Series: Compatible Models

According to Samsung, the One UI 8 Beta will be rolled out to the Galaxy S24 lineup, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also compatible with the update. Users with the aforementioned handsets can enroll in the beta programme starting today in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Apart from this, it will also be expanded to include the following Galaxy devices in the coming weeks:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

How to Download

You can join Samsung's One UI 8 Beta programme by signing up for it via the Samsung Members app. However, not all of the regions will receive the same features and they might vary depending on the country or region the user resides in, as per the tech giant.

Download the Samsung Members app from Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store. Log in to the app with your Samsung Account, select the Beta Program banner on the home screen, and participate in it. Now on your Galaxy phone, navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and Install Check for the latest One UI 8 Beta update, agree to the terms and conditions, and install it.

Enrolled users can help improve the software stability by reporting any potential issues they encounter during their time using their beta software. Apart from this, they can also experience the new UX and contribute to improving the Galaxy experience by providing suggestions via the Samsung Members app.