Oppo K13 Turbo series is all set to be launched in India today (August 11). The lineup will comprise two models — Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has been highlighting several of the features that its upcoming handsets will offer. A notable feature on both models is the presence of an active cooling system that leverages built-in centrifugal fans for heat dissipation.

Here is all you need to know about the Oppo K13 Turbo series ahead of its launch in India today at 12pm IST.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The price of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in India is tipped to start at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset's 12GB variant with the same storage capacity may cost Rs. 39,999.

On the other hand, the Oppo K13 Turbo is said to be priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, with 8GB of RAM, respectively.

There is a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo series, which suggests that the handsets might be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform alongside the Oppo India Store. Notably, the Oppo K13 series was launched in China last month

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Chinese Oppo K13 Turbo series comes with 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits global peak brightness.

The K13 Turbo Pro variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. Meanwhile, the standard K13 Turbo gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Both handsets ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

In the camera department, the Oppo K13 Turbo series sports dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. You also have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera on both handsets for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro pack 7,000mAh batteries with 80W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on both phones include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C.