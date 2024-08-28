Vivo Y300 Pro is expected to launch in China and global markets in the coming months as the successor to the Y200 Pro that arrived in May. Ahead of its debut, the handset was reportedly spotted on a benchmarking platform along with its key specifications. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chipset, catering to the budget and mid-range segment. The smartphone's listing was also discovered on a certification website along with the same model number spotted in previous leaks.

Vivo Y300 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Vivo Y300 Pro was spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification website with the model number V2410A. This listing confirms that the purported handset will offer 5G connectivity along with support for dual SIM and dual standby functionalities.

It was also spotted on Geekbench with the same model number. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an octa-core chipset, with four performance cores clocked at 2.21 GHz and other four efficiency cores capped at 1.81 GHz. This chip is said to have an ARMv8 architecture.

The identifiers mentioned in the listing suggest it may be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset which also powers other handsets such as the Vivo T3x 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G. It may come equipped with 12GB of RAM. The Vivo Y300 Pro scored 942 and 2,801 points in single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests, respectively.

This development builds upon a previous report which suggested that the Vivo Y300 Pro could measure 163.28 x 76.29 x 7.69mm. It was reportedly spotted on the Geneva-based SGS Fimko certification platform, which also hinted at the weight of the smartphone being 195g.

The smartphone's listing on China's 3C website revealed that it may arrive with support for 80W charging support, which is considerably faster than the Vivo Y200 Pro which can be charged at 44W. As per a tipster, it could be backed by a 6,500mAh battery – another potential upgrade over its predecessor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.