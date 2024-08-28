Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report

Vivo's upcoming handset scored 942 and 2,801 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2024 11:08 IST
Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 Pro is the purported successor to Y200 Pro (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y300 Pro is expected to launch in China and global markets
  • The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset
  • The Vivo Y300 Pro may pack a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo Y300 Pro is expected to launch in China and global markets in the coming months as the successor to the Y200 Pro that arrived in May. Ahead of its debut, the handset was reportedly spotted on a benchmarking platform along with its key specifications. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chipset, catering to the budget and mid-range segment. The smartphone's listing was also discovered on a certification website along with the same model number spotted in previous leaks.

Vivo Y300 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Vivo Y300 Pro was spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification website with the model number V2410A. This listing confirms that the purported handset will offer 5G connectivity along with support for dual SIM and dual standby functionalities.

It was also spotted on Geekbench with the same model number. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an octa-core chipset, with four performance cores clocked at 2.21 GHz and other four efficiency cores capped at 1.81 GHz. This chip is said to have an ARMv8 architecture.

The identifiers mentioned in the listing suggest it may be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset which also powers other handsets such as the Vivo T3x 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G. It may come equipped with 12GB of RAM. The Vivo Y300 Pro scored 942 and 2,801 points in single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests, respectively.

This development builds upon a previous report which suggested that the Vivo Y300 Pro could measure 163.28 x 76.29 x 7.69mm. It was reportedly spotted on the Geneva-based SGS Fimko certification platform, which also hinted at the weight of the smartphone being 195g.

The smartphone's listing on China's 3C website revealed that it may arrive with support for 80W charging support, which is considerably faster than the Vivo Y200 Pro which can be charged at 44W. As per a tipster, it could be backed by a 6,500mAh battery – another potential upgrade over its predecessor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 12 Pro 5G

Realme 12 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design
  • Good display
  • Battery life and fast charging
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Bad
  • Lowlight camera performance
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Realme 12 Pro 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y300 Pro, Vivo Y300 Pro 5G, Vivo Y300 Pro 5G specifications, Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Leaks, Vivo Y300 Pro battery, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Support 100W Fast Charging
Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. Infinix Hot 50 5G Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  3. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Tipped to Launch 'Soon' With Better ANC
  4. Poco Pad 5G Review: Deja Vu
  5. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again
  6. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Design Tweaks
  8. Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees
  9. Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Problems With Wireless Charging
  10. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. COVID-19 Virus’ Link That Potentially Increases Brain Infection Risk Found, Claims Study
  2. Last Woolly Mammoths Extinction Mystery: New Genetic Insights Revealed
  3. Discover LUCA: The 4.2 Billion-Year-Old Ancestor of All Life on Earth
  4. Nasdaq Seeks US SEC Approval for Bitcoin Index Options
  5. Google Meet ‘Take notes for me’ AI Feature is Rolling Out to Workspace Users
  6. HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Flip Design Launched: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Flat Sides, Rounder Design Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  8. Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees
  9. Instagram Developing New Feature Which Enables Real-Time Sharing of Currently Playing Spotify Tracks
  10. Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »