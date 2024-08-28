Apple recently announced that it will hold its next launch event titled 'It's Glowtime' on September 9, and the Cupertino giant is expected to announce several new products including two new TWS earphones. An earlier report pointed out that Apple would only announce two models of the standard AirPods at its next event. While the currently available AirPods (3rd Generation) has an open-ear design, its successor is tipped to debut with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) on the mid-tier model, while the entry-level AirPods is said to debut without the feature. The upgraded version of the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) was said to arrive at a later date, and details of this device have finally surfaced online.

According to a post by X (formerly Twitter) user Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito), Apple will launch the much-needed AirPods Pro upgrade “soon”. While no design related details have been revealed by the tipster, it does mention better active noise cancellation, which the tipster referred to as “digital ANC”. At the moment, it's unclear what benefits the new ANC technology will bring to the upcoming AirPods Pro model.

A previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also shed some light on the purported AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). While the subscriber-only version of his weekly Power On newsletter focussed more on the standard AirPods (4th generation) TWS models, he did mention that the AirPods Pro (3rd generation) would pack in a new audio chip along with some health features.

While the next-gen AirPods Pro might be several months away, the second-generation model available today is the most capable TWS headset offered by Apple thanks the H2 audio chip. It's expected that Apple's AirPods (4th generation) will also pack in this newer chip, which should enable support for features like Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode.

Apple is also expected to announce a brand-new series of iPhones this year at its September 9 launch event. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to debut with the company's Action Button this year. Just like Google's new Pixel 9 series which put AI first, Apple is also expected to focus on its on Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18 on its upcoming smartphone lineup.