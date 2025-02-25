Perplexity teased a new web browser with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on Monday. Dubbed Comet, the browser is teased to include a feature dubbed agentic search. While the AI firm has not revealed any potential launch date for its new product, it has opened a sign-up waitlist where those who register will likely receive more information about the browser closer to its launch. Notably, the AI-powered search platform rolled out a new Deep Research capability earlier this month. The feature allows users to get a comprehensive report on complex topics, using the test-time compute method.

Perplexity Teases Comet Web Browser

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Perplexity shared a teaser video about the upcoming browser. It is a seven-second-long video that does not contain any information about the web browser and just contains a new logo animation for the product. The company also touted the phrase “agentic search” for the Comet browser but did not explain what new agentic features users might get.

A new microsite for the browser is also live, but for now, it is just letting people sign up for a waitlist. It is likely that Perplexity will share more details about the browser closer to the launch. Those registering might also get early access to the new platform.

The agentic search suggests that the browser will natively support AI agents that can perform tasks on behalf of the user. While it is difficult to say how Perplexity plans to use it, OpenAI's Operator AI agent — which also works on a dedicated browser — can book online tickets, make reservations at restaurants, and purchase products from an e-commerce platform.

Additionally, Perplexity is also hiring people who can “join us in building Comet”. While multiple roles in the company are currently open, one job opening in particular is seeking “Browser C++ Engineer”. Its description says, “Perplexity AI is looking for an experienced C++ Chromium Engineer to join our small team revolutionising the way people browse the Internet. You will be responsible for building and expanding Comet - Perplexity new browser.”

The job role further highlights that Perplexity is building a Chromium-based browser for both desktops and smartphones. Notably, Chromium is an open-source browser project developed and maintained by Google.