Ubisoft has acknowledged that some copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows have broken the street date ahead of launch and called the leaks “unfortunate”. The publisher has warned that the leaked gameplay clips seen on social media platforms do not represent the final game and is taking steps to prevent the spread of spoilers. The company's update comes after several physical copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows were reportedly sold ahead of its March 20 launch, leading to leaked details and gameplay footage from the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Leak 'Unfortunate'

“We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release,” Ubisoft said in a statement posted on social media channels on Tuesday. “The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game.

“Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers,” the company added.

Ubisoft also said it was readying more “official surprises” in the coming weeks.

Assassin's Creed Shadows leaked online over the weekend, with reports claiming some users were able to buy physical copies of the game early on Facebook Marketplace. Users, who claimed to have played the game, also shared details from the upcoming title online — several such posts have since been removed.

However, leaked footage and information from the game has been reposted online, with one such post claiming that Animus Anomalies, a mission type from older Assassin's Creed titles, would be making a return in Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set for launch on March 20 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X after two delays. The open world action-RPG was initially scheduled to be released in November 2024, before being delayed to February 14, 2025. Ubisoft had said at the time it was delaying the game to polish it further. Last month, the publisher pushed back the release date a second time to incorporate user feedback.