Perplexity's Comet and The Browser Company's Dia browsers are receiving new features to make it easier for users to automate repetitive tasks. The Comet browser will get a new shortcut feature next week that will allow users to save previously used prompts and actions and use them again with a single click. On the other hand, The Browser Company's Dia browser already has a similar feature dubbed Skills. The company has now created a new web page where the community can share different skills with other users.

Comet and Dia Introduce New Automation-Focused Features

The artificial intelligence (AI) browser space is heating up. The Browser Company and Perplexity have both launched their take on the AI-powered browser in the last one month, and OpenAI is rumoured to launch its AI browser soon. These browsers come with centralised intelligence and a chatbot that can assist with queries across multiple opened tabs and carry out tasks autonomously.

While the AI system integrated within these browsers can be quite efficient, it is still cumbersome to type out a lengthy prompt explaining to the chatbot the task it has to perform, especially if it is a frequently used task. Perplexity and The Browser Company are now solving this issue for its user base.

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity, said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Comet is getting a new feature called Shortcuts. The feature will allow users to save prompts and then activate them with one-button command for easy access. This feature will be rolled out next week.

Dia browser, on the other hand, already has a similar feature dubbed Skills. It turns a prompt into a code snippet or an executable command. The logic is still the same, and the feature is an easy way to save and activate prompts for repetitive tasks. The community has also been sharing useful and efficient prompts with others via social media posts and blog sites.

The Browser Company has now released a web page where it shares a curated list of prompts that users can copy and add to their browser library. This prompt gallery allows users to submit skills, and the approved skill get added to the page and are organised by categories.