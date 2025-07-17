Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Perplexity on Thursday, under which all of its users will receive a free subscription to the AI platform's paid tier. The telecom operator said access to the Perplexity Pro plan will be provided to its entire user base across mobile (prepaid and postpaid), Wi-Fi, and Direct-to-Home (DTH). The free subscription will remain valid for 12 months. With this, Airtel users can access all the premium features of the AI-powered answer engine platform, such as Perplexity Labs, a higher number of daily Pro searches, the option to switch between AI models, and more.

How to Get Free Perplexity Pro Subscription With Airtel

In a press release, the telecom giant announced the new offer for its customer base. This benefit will be provided to the company's 360 million users. To activate the free subscription, Airtel users will have to log in to the Thanks app and find a new banner for Perplexity Pro. The banner opens a new page which highlights the details of the benefits and the duration of the plan.

Perplexity Pro free subscription on the Airtel Thanks app

After that, users can tap on the “Proceed” button and sign into their Perplexity account (or create a new one). The app then allows users to download the app if they haven't already. Alternatively, users can open the app, and their status will be upgraded to the Pro tier automatically.

Notably, since the free subscription is tied to the Perplexity account, users can access the platform via mobile app or the desktop interface. They can also use the platform while not being connected to Airtel's network. Currently, a yearly subscription to Perplexity Pro will cost users Rs. 19,600.

Perplexity Pro subscribers get several premium benefits not available to the free tier. Some of these include 300 pro searches daily; access to third-party AI models such as GPT-4.1, o3, Claude 4 Sonnet and Claude 4 Sonnet Thinking, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and Grok 4; access to the recently released Labs feature that lets users generate reports, spreadsheets, and even web apps; and the option to join the company's Pro Discord channel.