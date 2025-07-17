Technology News
Airtel Offers 12-Month Free Perplexity Pro Subscription to All Users: How to Get

All Airtel users, including mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH, will get one year of free subscription to Perplexity Pro.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 12:23 IST
Airtel Offers 12-Month Free Perplexity Pro Subscription to All Users: How to Get

Photo Credit: Airtel

Perplexity recently launched a new Labs feature, which is available to Pro subscribers

Highlights
  • A 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription costs Rs. 19,600
  • The subscription offers 300 Pro daily searches
  • Perplexity Pro users can also choose between different AI models
Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Perplexity on Thursday, under which all of its users will receive a free subscription to the AI platform's paid tier. The telecom operator said access to the Perplexity Pro plan will be provided to its entire user base across mobile (prepaid and postpaid), Wi-Fi, and Direct-to-Home (DTH). The free subscription will remain valid for 12 months. With this, Airtel users can access all the premium features of the AI-powered answer engine platform, such as Perplexity Labs, a higher number of daily Pro searches, the option to switch between AI models, and more.

How to Get Free Perplexity Pro Subscription With Airtel

In a press release, the telecom giant announced the new offer for its customer base. This benefit will be provided to the company's 360 million users. To activate the free subscription, Airtel users will have to log in to the Thanks app and find a new banner for Perplexity Pro. The banner opens a new page which highlights the details of the benefits and the duration of the plan.

perplexity airtel thanks Perplexity Pro

Perplexity Pro free subscription on the Airtel Thanks app

 

After that, users can tap on the “Proceed” button and sign into their Perplexity account (or create a new one). The app then allows users to download the app if they haven't already. Alternatively, users can open the app, and their status will be upgraded to the Pro tier automatically.

Notably, since the free subscription is tied to the Perplexity account, users can access the platform via mobile app or the desktop interface. They can also use the platform while not being connected to Airtel's network. Currently, a yearly subscription to Perplexity Pro will cost users Rs. 19,600.

Perplexity Pro subscribers get several premium benefits not available to the free tier. Some of these include 300 pro searches daily; access to third-party AI models such as GPT-4.1, o3, Claude 4 Sonnet and Claude 4 Sonnet Thinking, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and Grok 4; access to the recently released Labs feature that lets users generate reports, spreadsheets, and even web apps; and the option to join the company's Pro Discord channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Perplexity, AI, Artificial intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
