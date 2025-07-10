Perplexity launched its in-house web browser Comet on Wednesday. The artificial intelligence (AI) browser is powered by the company's native search engine and various AI features. The browser's most prominent feature is a sidebar assistant that can derive information from all opened tabs to answer user queries, summarise pages, and even perform certain actions on their behalf. The Comet browser is currently only available to the Perplexity Max subscribers, but the AI firm has also opened a waitlist to eventually expand the feature to other users as well.

Perplexity's Comet Browser Is Here

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Perplexity announced the release of the Comet browser. The company shared a short video highlighting the capabilities and features of the AI-powered web browser. At launch, it will only be available to Perplexity's $200 (roughly Rs. 17,100) a month, Max subscribers.

Those who do not have the subscription can join the waitlist here. The company said that this invite-only access will be rolled out to users registered to the waitlist over the summar. Additionally, Perplexity will also share a limited number of invites with new users as well. Notably, Comet is built on Chromium and is currently only available on Windows and Mac operating systems.

On Comet, users will be able to access the same search engine that powers the Perplexity platform. That means when searching for topics, users will find answers in a similar layout. Additionally, the company as also added an AI-powered sidebar assistant that can assist users across multiple tabs and projects. For instance, users can go to an e-commerce platform's product page and ask the chatbot to find a website that ships the same product faster.

The assistant also comes with agentic capabilities. Perplexity says Comet can book a meeting, send an email based on something a user found during the browsing session, or buy something, and it will be able to do so. While the company did not confirm it, it is believed that the browser will also natively offer all of Perplexity's features, including Deep Research and Pro mode.

Notably, the AI-powered web browser space has started to become more competitive. Last month, The Browser Company released Dia, which comes with a similar sidebar assistant. Another report claims that OpenAI is also working on an AI web browser that can debut in the next few weeks.