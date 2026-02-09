Itel A100 4G was launched in India on Monday. It arrives as the latest 4G handset from the Indian homegrown brand, sporting a design that closely resembles the OnePlus 13s. The company claims to offer military-grade durability on the handset, with MIL-STD-810H certification. The Itel A100 4G is powered by the UniSoc T7100 chipset, with up to 4GB of RAM. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Itel A100 4G Price in India, Availability

The Itel A100 4G price in India begins at Rs. 6,799 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage configuration. It is also offered with 4GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 7,499. The handset is available in Silk Green, Pure Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

Customers can purchase the handset via retail stores across India. The company is offering a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase.

Itel A100 4G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM) Itel A100 4G runs on Itel OS 15 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.6-inch (720 x 1,612 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 269PPI pixel density, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T7100 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. It also supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion.

For optics, the Itel A100 4G has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. It sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

Itel claims its latest handset has an Ultralink feature, which allows users to make calls to other Itel users in areas with no network coverage, by utilising emergency communication methods.

On the durability front, the Itel handset has IPX4 splash resistance along with MIL-STD-810H military standard certification. The Itel A100 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging.