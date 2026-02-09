After a curious and circuitous journey through global film festivals, Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir crime thriller Kennedy is now all set to meet Indian streaming audiences. The film, which was screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival after its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, will see its first official digital release in India with ZEE5. A drama noted for its dark mood, moral dilemma, and slow-burning storytelling, starring Rahul Bhat in a haunting leading role, with actress Sunny Leone playing a central character named Charlie.

When and Where to Watch Kennedy

The movie is all set to hit the screen on February 20, 2026, and it is streaming on ZEE5. Viewers who have a ZEE5 premium subscription can watch the film from its release date at no extra charge.

Trailer and Plot of Kennedy

Kennedy follows the story of an insomniac ex-cop who's supposed to be dead. Living with a false identity and hiding in the dark of Mumbai's underworld, Ghulam survives as a contract killer lured into a menial job by crime bosses who are responsible for the unfortunate turn his life has taken. As the nights get longer and guilt eats away at Kennedy, redemption continues to elude his grasp in a world where life is justly cruel, and Charlie's mysterious past meets an equally mysterious future.

Cast and Crew of Kennedy

The film is directed and written by Anurag Kashyap, and the lead role, Kennedy, is played by Rahul Bhat, while Charlie is played by Sunny Leone. The cast also includes Megha Burman and Aamir Dalvi. The film is generally known for its low-key performances and mood-driven narrative that sacrifices box-office spectacle in favour of ambiance and substance.

Reception of Kennedy

Kennedy already received mixed reviews after its premiere, while it is sitting on a 6.4/10 score at IMDb and received a standing ovation.