Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to Five Days of Battery Life

It offers Female Wellness Tracking, which likely helps users track menstrual cycles.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Chrome Iris features an 8mm metal build

Highlights
  • Boat equips Chrome Iris with Female Wellness and health tracking tools
  • Chrome Iris supports Bluetooth calling and multiple sports modes
  • Boat adds cloud watch faces, music controls, and daily smart utilities
Boat has launched the Chrome Iris smartwatch in India as part of its expanding porfolio of wearables. The new model features an ultraslim metal body paired with an AMOLED display that reaches up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. Along with its lightweight design, the smartwatch includes a mix of health monitoring, fitness tracking, and everyday smart tools. Boat has equipped the Chrome Iris with Female Wellness Tracking, Bluetooth calling support, and various utility features. It is claimed to deliver up to five days of usage on a single charge.

Boat Chrome Iris Price in India, Availability

The Boat Chrome Iris is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India. The smartwatch is sold via Amazon, Flipkart, the Boat India website, and select retail stores across the country. It is available in Metal Gold, Rose Pink, Velvet Wine, Silk Skin, and Frosted Sky colour options.

Boat Chrome Iris Features, Specifications

Boat Chrome Iris sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a 466x466 pixel resolution. The screen supports Always-On Display and delivers up to 1000 nits peak brightness.

Other health and wellness features on the Boat Chrome Iris include, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, guided breathing modes, daily activity tracking for steps and calories, and menstrual cycle tracking. It also supports multiple sports modes.

The Boat Chrome Iris watch also supports cloud-based watch faces, customisable menu layouts, and a 2.5D user interface for navigation. Additional smart tools include music and camera control, calculator, games, weather forecast, and functions such as stopwatch, alarm, and timer.

The smartwatch packs a 180mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life, along with a power-saving mode. The company says that the smartwatch takes about two hours to charge fully, from zero to 100 percent. It supports Bluetooth calling for connectivity. The smartwatch carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and it has a slim 8mm profile.

boAt Chrome Iris

boAt Chrome Iris

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 33mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Itel A100 4G Launched in India With 90Hz IPS Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
