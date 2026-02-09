Technology News
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a Tamil comedy drama that follows a village leader navigating chaos, humour, and power struggles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 February 2026 15:30 IST
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The movie will premiere on this OTT platform on February 12, 2026

  • Jiiva-led Tamil political satire with strong word of mouth
  • Successful Pongal theatrical run
  • Clean comedy and a realistic village backdrop
After taking everyone by surprise with its good run at the box office, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is ready to go for a larger audience through an OTT platform. The Jiiva-starrer Tamil comedy-drama managed to connect with the audience due to its basic narrative and simple humour in a believable village ambience. What started as a relatively low-key Pongal release has now become one of the season's silent hits, riding on positive buzz. And for those who missed it in theatres, the wait is finally over.

When and Where to Watch Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The movie will premiere on the OTT platform on February 12, 2026, Thursday, and can be watched on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil takes you through the village panchayat leader who participates in a wedding and gets stuck in the midst of a worsening family dispute resulting from age-old enmities and power play. With the frustration growing, he's forced to juggle control, comedy, and self-control in a bid to stop the situation from getting worse.

Cast and Crew of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The film is directed by Nithish Sahadev and written by Sanjo Joseph, Anuraj O.B., and Nithish Sahadev. The cast features Jiiva, Shajeer P. Basheer, and Jensan Diwakar. Jiiva holds the character together, and so do all other characters in this story, which is written as a relatable, family-friendly tale to keep us engaged.

Reception of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The movie has done well above box office expectations, and with clean comedy, it acquired a family audience for sure, and it holds a 7.6 on IMDb and may grow on OTT.

 

Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, comedy drama, OTT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Reportedly Planning to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees
Xiaomi 18 Pro Leak Hints at Presence of Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Just like Oppo Find X10 Pro
