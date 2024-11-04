Runway, the video-focused artificial intelligence (AI) firm released a new feature on Friday. The feature, dubbed advanced camera control, will allow users to get granular control over the camera movement in an AI-generated video. The capability is being added to the AI firm's Gen-3 Alpha Turbo model, which was released in June. The feature supports text, image, and video inputs, and allows users to select both the direction as well as the intensity of the camera movement. This feature is available to both free and paid subscribers of the platform.

Runway's Gen-3 Alpha Turbo Gets Advanced Camera Control

While AI video models have made significant progress since coming to the mainstream, one area where they still struggle is granular control in camera movements. Users can control the style, objects, and focus, as well as finer details, but asking the AI to pan the camera or zoom in to the shot generates randomised results.

Advanced Camera Control is now available for Gen-3 Alpha Turbo. Choose both the direction and intensity of how you move through your scenes for even more intention in every shot.



In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI firm detailed the advanced camera control feature which aims to tackle this challenge. The company shared several video examples of how this tool will allow users to manually control how the camera moves in the shot.

The feature will let users zoom in and out on the subject or an object in the frame. The camera can also be moved horizontally, vertically, or diagonally based on specific prompts. Additionally, videos with panning shots to reveal more context to the scene can also be generated.

Another interesting aspect of the advanced camera control feature is that users can also control the intensity of the movement. This means users can either pick a slow pan or a fast movement for the desired effect. Further, multiple movements can be combined to generate a free-flowing effect.

These features are only available on the Gen-3 Alpha Turbo AI model. The model is available to both free users as well as paying subscribers. However, those on the free tier will get a limited number of tokens to try out the video generation model. Runway's paid subscription starts at $12 (roughly Rs. 1,000) a month per user.