Apple announced its latest wearable software platform, watchOS 26, at WWDC 2025 at a keynote on Monday. The latest iteration of watchOS features the Liquid Glass design, bringing enhancements such as Smart Stack, Control Centre, the Photos watch face, and more. Apple has added an AI-powered Workout Buddy to watchOS 26, which uses the wearer's fitness data history to provide real-time, personalised insights during a workout. The update introduces a new layout for the Workout app and an improved prediction algorithm for Smart Stack. The watchOS 26 offers a wrist flick gesture to dismiss notifications.

WWDC 2025: Here Are the Top Features in WatchOS 26

watchOS 26 comes with Apple's new Liquid Glass design. Smart Stack widgets, Smart Stack hints, notifications, Control Center, and in-app controls and navigation incorporate the new design. The Photos watch face will have numerals made of Liquid Glass. Apple is introducing this new design language across its software this year.

Apple Intelligence-powered Workout Buddy uses a user's workout data and their fitness history to generate personalised, motivational insights during their session. This feature provides a pep talk and marks key moments, such as their mile splits. When a user finishes a workout, Workout Buddy will recap their workout stats and congratulate them on their achievements.

Workout Buddy will roll out on Apple Watch with Bluetooth headphones and needs an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone nearby. It supports popular workouts, including indoor and outdoor running, walking, cycling, HIIT, and strength training, and will initially be available in English.

Further, watchOS 26 adds four new buttons in the corners of the Workout app. This would allow wearers to access features to customise workouts, like Workout Views, Custom Workout, Pacer, Race Route, and more. It also allows users to set up music and podcasts in the Workout app to play during a workout session. Apple Music will now suggest playlists based on the type of workout and personal taste of the user.

Apple states that Smart Stack is improving its prediction algorithms in watchOS 26 by incorporating more contextual data, sensor data, and data from a user's routine to provide Smart Stack hints. The Smart Stack hints adopt the Liquid Glass design, and it will appear on the display as a visual prompt.

watchOS 26 brings Live Translation to Messages to Apple Watch with Apple Intelligence. This AI-based feature automatically translates incoming texts into a user's preferred language right on their wrist. This feature will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone.

Apple Watch now supports Live Translation in Messages with Apple Intelligence

Photo Credit: Apple

With watchOS 26, Apple Watch suggests smart actions in Messages based on conversation context. Customisable backgrounds set on the iPhone will sync to the Apple Watch. Further, users can reply to polls directly from their wrists. Smart Replies are also getting improvements in English, with the support of an improved on-device language model that generates more relevant responses based on the content of a conversation.

Notifications can be managed with a simple wrist flick gesture with the latest update. This feature, designed for dismissing notifications and calls, silencing timers and alarms, and returning to the watch face, will work on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Other notable updates include bringing the Notes app to watchOS. This allows users to pin, create, and unlock notes. Features like Hold Assist and Call Screening are also coming to Apple Watch with the latest update. Additionally, Live Listen supports live captions, offering improved accessibility for users who are hard of hearing.

The Photos face will now shuffle images based on Featured content from Photos in watchOS 26. Watch faces will appear on the redesigned watch face gallery on Apple Watch and in the Watch app on iPhone.

The watchOS 26 update will be available for developers in a beta version today through the Apple Developer Program, while a public beta will be released next month. The watchOS 26 will be available this fall for Apple Watch Series 6 or later, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and all Apple Watch Ultra models, paired with iPhone 11 or later, running iOS 26.