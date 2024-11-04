Technology News
PS5 Pro Could Come With 16.7 Teraflops RDNA GPU and 16GB Dedicated VRAM, Leaked Spec Sheet Suggests

The PS5 Pro will launch in select markets on November 7.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 November 2024 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The PS5 Pro was officially announced in September after multiple leaks

  • The PS5 Pro is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,750)
  • The console comes without a disc drive out-of-the-box
  • The PS5 Pro comes with advanced ray-tracing features
Sony announced the PlayStation 5 Pro in September after several leaks had already revealed details about the upgrades packed into the console. The PS5 Pro is set to launch in select markets on November 7. While Sony has shared the improved capabilities of the PS5 Pro, it has not yet detailed hardware specifications of the upcoming console. Now, PlayStation 5 Pro's spec sheet has seemingly leaked ahead of launch.

PS5 Pro Leaked Specifications

The alleged specifications surfaced online over the weekend, detailing the console's hardware. The spec sheet is in Portuguese and has seemingly leaked after early shipments of the PS5 Pro arrived to buyers in international markets. X user @videotechuk_ shared an image of the alleged spec sheet, revealing PS5 Pro details.

According to the leaked image, the PS5 Pro comes with the same 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU as the original PS5. The console, however, gets improved RDNA graphics with 16.7 teraflops, compared to the PS5's GPU with 10.28 teraflops.

The PS5 Pro, according to the leak, also comes with 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, with 2GB of DDR5 RAM for the system. This marks an upgrade from the PS5, too, which comes with a unified memory of 16GB shared between CPU and GPU.

As Sony has already confirmed, the spec sheet says that the PS5 Pro comes with double the storage on the PS5, with a 2TB custom SSD on board. Other details revealed in the spec sheet are also already confirmed by Sony, such as the PS5 Pro getting Wi-Fi 7 support for faster downloads. The console retains the port selection from the PS5, featuring two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, ethernet and HDMI ports and an expandable M.2 SSD storage slot.

ps5 pro sony 1726037248618 ps5 pro

The PS5 Pro features a design similar to the PS5 slim variant
Photo Credit: Sony

The alleged spec sheet also reveals the exact dimensions of the PS5 Pro. While announcing the console, Sony had said that the PS5 Pro was just as tall as the original PS5, but a little taller than the PS5 Slim. The new console is, however, just as wide as the current digital edition PS5 Slim model. According to the leak, the PlayStation 5 Pro will approximately be 388 x 89 x 216 mm in size and weigh 3.1 kg. Bear in mind that these figures are for the out-of-the-box console, without the external disc drive that can be purchased separately and attached to it.

While these specifications line up to some of the previous leaks and some officially confirmed details, Sony has not yet revealed full specifications for its upcoming console. According to the PlayStation parent, the PS5 Pro comes with 67 percent more Compute Units than the standard PS5 and gets a 28 percent faster memory. These upgrades enable up to 45 percent faster rendering for gameplay on the new console, Sony has claimed.

The PS5 Pro also comes with advanced ray-tracing features and a new AI upscaling feature, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). The cost of these upgrades, however, is steep. The PS5 Pro will launch in select markets on November 7 at an MSRP of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 58,750).

