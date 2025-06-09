Lava Storm 5G was launched in India in December 2023. The Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G are set to join this base model. The company has confirmed the launch date of the new smartphones and has teased the design as well as the camera features. Lava had previously confirmed that the Storm Play 5G model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. Now, the brand has revealed that the Storm Lite 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G handsets will launch in India on June 13, at 12am IST, according to a live Amazon microsite. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via the Lava India e-store alongside the e-commerce site.

Lava had already confirmed that the Storm Play 5G model will be equipped by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. The phone will support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Amazon microsite now reveals that the Storm Lite 5G will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

As per the company, the Lava Storm Lite 5G will be India's first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip, while the Storm Play 5G is said to be the world's first handset to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor.

Both Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G are teased to arrive with dual rear camera setups, including 50-megapixel primary sensors. The current teasers do not specify which sensors the phones will use.

In terms of design, a slightly raised horizontal band is seen across the rear panel of the Lava Storm Play 5G towards the top, similar to the Google Pixel camera bar. Two camera sensors are vertically arranged on the top left corner, as the second sensor is placed within the band. An LED flash unit is placed next to it and the phone is shown in a blue colourway.

Meanwhile, the Lava Storm Lite 5G appears in a golden shade with a squareish rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges. Two rear camera slots alongside an LED flash unit are placed within the island.

