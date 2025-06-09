Technology News
Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G India Launch Set for June 13; Design, Camera Features Teased

Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G handsets are confirmed to come with 50-megapixel rear cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Storm Play 5G is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Lava Storm Play 5G is teased to come in a blue colourway
  • The Lava Storm Lite 5G appears in a golden shade
  • Both handsets will be available for purchase via Amazon, Lava e-store
Lava Storm 5G was launched in India in December 2023. The Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G are set to join this base model. The company has confirmed the launch date of the new smartphones and has teased the design as well as the camera features. Lava had previously confirmed that the Storm Play 5G model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. Now, the brand has revealed that the Storm Lite 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G handsets will launch in India on June 13, at 12am IST, according to a live Amazon microsite. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via the Lava India e-store alongside the e-commerce site. 

Lava had already confirmed that the Storm Play 5G model will be equipped by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. The phone will support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Amazon microsite now reveals that the Storm Lite 5G will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

As per the company, the Lava Storm Lite 5G will be India's first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip, while the Storm Play 5G is said to be the world's first handset to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor. 

Both Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G are teased to arrive with dual rear camera setups, including 50-megapixel primary sensors. The current teasers do not specify which sensors the phones will use. 

In terms of design, a slightly raised horizontal band is seen across the rear panel of the Lava Storm Play 5G towards the top, similar to the Google Pixel camera bar. Two camera sensors are vertically arranged on the top left corner, as the second sensor is placed within the band. An LED flash unit is placed next to it and the phone is shown in a blue colourway.

Meanwhile, the Lava Storm Lite 5G appears in a golden shade with a squareish rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges. Two rear camera slots alongside an LED flash unit are placed within the island. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Search’s AI Mode Is Getting an Interactive Data Visualisation Feature
