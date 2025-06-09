Technology News
Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G to Reportedly Offer Magnetic Wireless Charging

Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G will reportedly feature a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC

Highlights
  • The leaked image shows a power bank attached to the phone’s back
  • Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is expected to support 70W wired fast charging
  • The Pova 7 Ultra 5G has a triangle-shaped camera module
Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is expected to launch later this month. Tecno is yet to confirm the launch of the new Pova series smartphone, but a new leak suggests its specifications. The Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G will reportedly offer magnetic wireless charging capability. It is said to ship with a 6,000mAh battery and a 144Hz refresh rate display. The Pova 7 Ultra is rumoured to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset.

Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G Said to Offer Magnetic Wireless Charging 

As reported by Passionategeekz.com, the upcoming Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G will offer magnetic wireless charging support. It is said to offer reverse charging as well, which will allow users to charge other gadgets and accessories using the phone. The handset will have a special magnetic power bank known as "07 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank" that can be attached to the phone's back panel.

The report includes a render showcasing the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G and the power bank. The image shows the power bank attached to the phone's back. The power bank is slim and portable, and it complements the phone's design elements. The handset is shown with a triple rear camera module. The sensors and LED flash are arranged in a broken triangle-shaped camera module.

Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G will reportedly come with a 144Hz refresh rate display and the phone could support 120fps for gaming. Further, the phone is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Previous leaks indicate that the TecnoPova 7 Ultra 5G will launch later this month. It is rumoured to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset. It is expected to support 70W wired fast charging.

The Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is likely to come with upgrades over last year's Pova 6 Pro 5G. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
