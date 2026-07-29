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India's Telecom User Base Rises in June, Airtel Tops Subscriber Additions: TRAI

As per the TRAI report, India's broadband subscriber base was 1,087.50 million at the end of June 2026, with a monthly growth rate of 0.68 percent.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 19:50 IST
India's Telecom User Base Rises in June, Airtel Tops Subscriber Additions: TRAI

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Karthik Balakrishnan

Airtel has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections of 82.77 million

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Highlights
  • India's telecom sector continued its growth in June
  • The overall subscriber base grew by 0.37 percent monthly
  • Wireless subscriptions increased by 5.79 million
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The number of wireless subscribers in India continued to grow in June this year, according to the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The total telephone subscriber base rose to 1,348 million, and the sector saw growth of 0.37 percent month-on-month. Overall tele-density improved to 94.31 percent, compared to 94.02 percent in the previous month. The report notes that wireless tele-density improved across the country while India added  5.79 million wireless users during the month. The broadband subscriber base in the country also saw growth in the previous month. 

India's Telecom Subscriber Base Climbs to 1,348 Million in June

Latest telecom subscription data released by TRAI shows that the total telephone subscriber base surged to 1,348 million in June, up from 1,343 million in May. This figure includes 1,300 million wireless users and 47.82 million wireline subscribers. The sector recorded a 0.37 percent monthly growth rate, and the tele-density increased 94.31 percent compared to 94.02 percent in the previous month.

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Total wireless subscriber base, including both mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) connections, rose by 5.79 million during the month to reach 1,300.25 million. Of these, 749.39 million subscribers were in urban areas, while 550.86 million were in rural areas.

Bharti Airtel posted the highest growth in June by adding 2.99 million mobile subscribers. Reliance Jio came in second place with 2.15 million new mobile users. Vodafone Idea also registered growth with 1,63,757 new subscribers, while BSNL added 94,006 mobile subscribers during the month. MTNL was the only operator to report a decline in subscriber base in June. The company lost 11,284 mobile subscribers.

The TRAI report shows that India's broadband subscriber base continued to expand in June, reaching 1,087.50 million at the end of June 2026, with a monthly growth rate of 0.68 percent.

Reliance Jio emerged as the Top broadband provider in June with 532.21 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Atria Convergence Technologies are in the top five operators with 379.97 million subscribers, 130.13 million subscribers, 27.44 million subscribers and 2.45 million subscribers, respectively.

The report notes that 14.78 million subscribers SUBMITTED requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in June this year. TRAI's Visitor Location Register (VLR) data shows that the number of active wireless (mobile) subscribers was 1201.06 million.

Further, the TRAI report shows that the number of M2M cellular mobile connections increased to 134.73 million at the end of June 2026, compared to 131.11 million at the end of May 2026. Airtel has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections of 82.77 million with a market share of 61.44 percent. Reliance Jio secured a market share of 19.12 percent while Vodafone Idea and BSNL got 16.05 percent and 3.40 percent market share, respectively.

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Further reading: TRAI, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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