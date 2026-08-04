The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) launched an upgraded version of its MyCall mobile app. The latest version of the app allows users to provide feedback about their voice call quality and report issues such as call drops, echo, and audio delays. The app is now available for Android users. The app lets users rate voice calls and offers network performance insights, and this feedback will be shared with telecom service providers and the regulator. The MyCall app was launched in 2017.

TRAI Refreshes MyCall App With New Features

TRAI, in a press release on Monday, announced the launch of a revamped MyCall mobile app that allows users to assess and rate the voice calling experience. It is currently available for Android users through the Google Play Store. The iOS version has yet to be released.

The updated version of the app includes several new features. It allows users to rate voice calls on a scale of one to five. It also lets users report specific problems such as call drops, echo during calls, audio delays, voice distortion, cross-connections, voice breaking, one party unable to hear the other, and calls taking too long to connect. The submitted feedback will be shared with telecom operators, enabling them to take corrective measures where needed.

MyCall app now also offers automatic post-call feedback prompts for users. It will also show an interactive map displaying users' rating and feedback history and a coverage test feature to assess signal strength.

TRAI assured that the feedback provided by consumers will be visible to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and TRAI in anonymised form. This will help operators to identify network problems and improve the service quality. TRAI said the app aims to improve both the Quality of Service (QoS) and consumers' overall Quality of Experience (QoE).

The MyCall app is compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or later. It comes in at around 130MB. The app offers multilingual support and requires permissions such as access to contacts, location, call logs, phone status, Wi-Fi information, internet connectivity, among others, for its functionality. The MyCall app was initially launched in June 2017.