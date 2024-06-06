Technology News
Wix Launches AI-Powered Mobile App Builder That Can Create Apps With Text Prompts

Wix’s AI chatbot can build a smartphone app by asking the user about their goals and features they would like to offer.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2024 19:14 IST
Wix Launches AI-Powered Mobile App Builder That Can Create Apps With Text Prompts

Photo Credit: Wix

Wix's platform also allows users to release version updates and new features

Highlights
  • The Wix platform also lets users make edits once the app is generated
  • Users who create apps from Wix will have complete ownership of it
  • Wix’s AI mobile App Builder is available globally for paid subscribers
Wix launched a new AI-powered chatbot for its mobile App Builder platform on Wednesday. The cloud-based no-code platform development company introduced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to its app-building platform just months after introducing its AI-powered end-to-end website development tool. The platform not only lets users create a branded app for businesses, but it also deploys the app to the App Store on iOS and Android's Google Play Store. Users can also release version updates and new features through it.

Wix Launches AI-Powered App Builder Chatbot

In a press release, the company announced that it is automating the entire app-building experience for its users. The no-code company previously allowed users to build apps without requiring knowledge of backend and frontend software development, allowing them to customise and build a frontend using easy-to-use tools, while creating the backend.

As part of the automated app-building upgrade, the company is making the process simpler for Wix users, by making it easier to pick the right looks and features for their smartphone apps. Wix is calling the tool a “conversational AI chat experience”. As the name suggests, there is a chatbot that asks the user several questions about the app, and based on the information provided it can create a customised app.

How the Wix AI-Powered App Builder Works

The process begins by telling the AI the goals and intent of creating the app. Once it confirms the layout for the mobile app, it asks questions about the features the users want in the app. Users do not need to provide the information in technical terms and can just highlight the purpose. The AI can still process that information to show relevant features. At this point, users can upload a logo for the app and the final design is then generated.

In case the user prefers making specific changes to the app, they will still have the editing tools to do so. Wix also extends support to its users after the app has been created. It can also submit the app to the Google Play Store and the App Store. Once it goes live, the platform can be used to release version updates and new features. The company provides a dashboard through which users can check all app activities as well.

The platform and access to the AI chatbot are currently available to the paid subscribers of the App Builder. The subscription price starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,300) a month, according to the company's website.

Further reading: Wix, App, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Wix Launches AI-Powered Mobile App Builder That Can Create Apps With Text Prompts
