Wix Launches AI-Powered Website Builder That Can Create Websites Using Simple Text Prompts

Wix announced its AI website builder in July 2023 but has only made it available to the public now.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 18:35 IST
Wix Launches AI-Powered Website Builder That Can Create Websites Using Simple Text Prompts

Photo Credit: Wix

Premium subscription plans on Wix start at Rs. 199 a month

Highlights
  • Wix’s AI chatbot asks a few questions before generating the website
  • An AI editor allows users to make granular changes to the website
  • AI-generated website on Wix can be created for free
Wix, a cloud-based website development platform, has launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot that can generate a customised website using simple text prompts. The AI website generator was first announced by the company in July 2023 but was not made available to the public. After seven months, Wix has launched the feature globally and users can begin creating their own websites. Generating a website using AI on the platform is free, however, to buy a domain and access additional features will require a subscription to one of its premium plans.

AI is not a new foray for Wix, which already has multiple AI tools on its platform such as AI Text Creator, AI Image Creator, AI Domain Generator, and more. The platform itself is built on no-code design, which means even those who do not know coding can design a website using the visual tools available. Now, the addition of the chatbot is aimed to make the process of website building even more seamless and less time-consuming.

Website building using Wix's AI website builder is fairly straightforward. Users first need to visit the platform. Once the conversation with the chatbot begins, it will ask a few questions such as the name of the website, its purpose, the aim behind creating it, and strategies one wants to implement to achieve it. After that, it will automatically generate a website, complete with a customised layout, icons, text font, images, and more.

If a user does not like what has been generated, they can also use the AI editor mode to make changes to specific elements of the website. This can be done both using text prompts and letting AI take charge, or by using various tools offered by Wix. Once the final design is created, the website can be published. In case the user is comfortable using Wix's domain, they can continue with the free website. However, to get their own domain, access to accepting payments on the website, larger cloud storage, an option to add collaborators, site analytics, and more, then they will have to opt for one of the premium plans.

At present, the premium plans on Wix start at the price of Rs. 199 a month, however, higher-priced plans at Rs. 399, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1599 a month offer additional benefits. Notably, Wix is not the only website development platform that offers AI features. GoDaddy, Jimdo, and Shopify are some other platforms which offer AI tools to simplify the website-building process.

