Adobe unveiled the productivity agent, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agentic tool, on Wednesday. Designed for Acrobat, the AI agent orchestrates tools and models to generate images, text, and rich content such as presentations, podcasts, and social media posts. Alongside, the company is also upgrading PDF Spaces, a collaborative space to share documents, with new sharing and publishing capabilities. It can now combine PDFs, documents, links, and notes to create a personalised space for users and viewers. The new capabilities are part of Adobe's paid plans.

Adobe Acrobat Gets a Productivity Agent

In a press release, the company announced the new productivity agent for Adobe Acrobat and upgraded features in PDF Spaces. It is now available to those subscribed to the Adobe Acrobat AI plans, including Acrobat Studio, AI Assistant, and Adobe Express Premium. The same set of features is also available in Acrobat Express, a new product that brings together AI-powered document insights, content generation, and more. Notably, anyone can view PDF Spaces, including those without an account.

Adobe describes the productivity agent as an AI assistant that has access to external tools and can complete certain tasks autonomously. It can both work with Adobe's creative agent as well as agents built by third parties. “We're bringing together decades of Acrobat's document intelligence with agents to help people discover insights faster, generate visually rich content effortlessly and share interactive experiences with customised agents that convey their tone and intent,” said David Wadhwani, President, Creativity & Productivity Business, Adobe.

With it, users can share natural language prompts, and the chatbot can generate titles, summaries, audio overviews, images, and even fully customised documents by using various tools. The AI assistant also draws context from past files and brand guidelines to ensure the final output is consistent with what the user prefers.

Coming to PDF Spaces, the company is creating a new sharing format that utilises agentic AI. Users can request the productivity agent to create a tailored space, filled with PDFs, documents, URLs, and notes. The space can be refined with context, structure, and multimedia content, based on the user's preference.

“We're not just adding new features, we're introducing a new format. For the first time, sharing documents means sharing an experience that's tailored to your intended audience, whether that's a client, a team or a million subscribers. Now, every one of those experiences can be as personal and purposeful as the work that went into creating it,” said Abhigyan Modi, SVP, Adobe Document Cloud.