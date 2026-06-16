Adobe Creative Cloud products, including Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects, and Lightroom, are getting major upgrades, the tech firm has announced. Along with the new updates, the California-based company has announced that its Assisted Culling tool in Adobe Lightroom is now generally available. The general rollout also brings new functionalities, including the Face View tool, which is capable of isolating the face of the subject to make evaluation of photos easier, the company says. Moreover, Adobe's video editor Premiere now ships with the Global Audio Mute tool, which can mute audio across the app with a single click.

Adobe Announces General Rollout for Assisted Culling Tool

On Monday, the San Jose-based tech firm unveiled new features for its products included in the Creative Cloud subscription. Moreover, the company has started rolling out the Assisted Culling tool for Adobe Lightroom to a wider user base. The tool now ships with the Face View feature that is capable of isolating faces of subjects in a shot to analyse Eyes Open and Eye Sharpness to make it easier for users to evaluate images.

The Assisted Culling tool is now capable of automatically stacking groups of similar images, while also recommending the best among the shots, allowing users to manage their similar-looking images. It also gets new customisable filters, precision dials, and selection overrides. Adobe Lightroom is also being upgraded with the Photo to Video tool, powered by Firefly and Google Veo, which lets users create AI-generated b-rolls and Reels from a single photo. Additionally, Adobe Lightroom now gets the AI Sharpen tool, based on Topaz Labs' “Noise-Aware Sharpen” model.

On the other hand, Adobe Premiere is getting a new Global Audio Mute toggle, which allows users to mute audio across the app with a single click. Meanwhile, the new Marker Search feature will let users look for any marker by colour or name. Adobe Premiere is also getting the Channel Blur, Gradient, and Noise FX tools, along with the 3D Spinback and Slide transitions. Along with this, Adobe is bringing Single Word Captioning to its video editor, which is claimed to offer greater control over caption blocks.

Along with new features, the company has also introduced a few improvements for existing Adobe Premiere tools. The tech firm says that the Object Mask tool is now faster and more refined. It now offers “softer and natural masks” and allows users to regenerate masks in case the system loses connection.

Apart from this, Adobe After Effects will now ship with the Object Matte functionality, which is powered by four AI-backed tools, including Object Selection, Quick Selection, Selection Brush, and Refine Edge. The feature replaces the Roto Brush. Meanwhile, the 3D in After Effects is being updated to introduce the ability to add “real surface depth” with Displacement Maps.

Lastly, the Reflection Removal tool in Adobe Photoshop is now capable of automatically detecting and removing reflections from images that have been shot through glass. These reflections are arranged in separate layers, too. The Remove Tool now provides access to a generative AI model that can execute tasks “on-device and offline”.