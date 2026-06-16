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Adobe Unveils New Creative Cloud Features for Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects and Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom will now get the Assisted Culling tool with the latest Face View functionality.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 11:19 IST
Adobe Unveils New Creative Cloud Features for Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects and Lightroom

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe has also improved Photoshop's Reflection Removal tool

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Highlights
  • Adobe Lightroom is getting the Photo to Video tool
  • Adobe Premiere now offers “faster” AI masking
  • Adobe has unveiled new upgrades for 3D in After Effects
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Adobe Creative Cloud products, including Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects, and Lightroom, are getting major upgrades, the tech firm has announced. Along with the new updates, the California-based company has announced that its Assisted Culling tool in Adobe Lightroom is now generally available. The general rollout also brings new functionalities, including the Face View tool, which is capable of isolating the face of the subject to make evaluation of photos easier, the company says. Moreover, Adobe's video editor Premiere now ships with the Global Audio Mute tool, which can mute audio across the app with a single click.

Adobe Announces General Rollout for Assisted Culling Tool 

On Monday, the San Jose-based tech firm unveiled new features for its products included in the Creative Cloud subscription. Moreover, the company has started rolling out the Assisted Culling tool for Adobe Lightroom to a wider user base. The tool now ships with the Face View feature that is capable of isolating faces of subjects in a shot to analyse Eyes Open and Eye Sharpness to make it easier for users to evaluate images.

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The Assisted Culling tool is now capable of automatically stacking groups of similar images, while also recommending the best among the shots, allowing users to manage their similar-looking images. It also gets new customisable filters, precision dials, and selection overrides. Adobe Lightroom is also being upgraded with the Photo to Video tool, powered by Firefly and Google Veo, which lets users create AI-generated b-rolls and Reels from a single photo. Additionally, Adobe Lightroom now gets the AI Sharpen tool, based on Topaz Labs' “Noise-Aware Sharpen” model.

On the other hand, Adobe Premiere is getting a new Global Audio Mute toggle, which allows users to mute audio across the app with a single click. Meanwhile, the new Marker Search feature will let users look for any marker by colour or name. Adobe Premiere is also getting the Channel Blur, Gradient, and Noise FX tools, along with the 3D Spinback and Slide transitions. Along with this, Adobe is bringing Single Word Captioning to its video editor, which is claimed to offer greater control over caption blocks.

Along with new features, the company has also introduced a few improvements for existing Adobe Premiere tools. The tech firm says that the Object Mask tool is now faster and more refined. It now offers “softer and natural masks” and allows users to regenerate masks in case the system loses connection.

Apart from this, Adobe After Effects will now ship with the Object Matte functionality, which is powered by four AI-backed tools, including Object Selection, Quick Selection, Selection Brush, and Refine Edge. The feature replaces the Roto Brush. Meanwhile, the 3D in After Effects is being updated to introduce the ability to add “real surface depth” with Displacement Maps.

Lastly, the Reflection Removal tool in Adobe Photoshop is now capable of automatically detecting and removing reflections from images that have been shot through glass. These reflections are arranged in separate layers, too. The Remove Tool now provides access to a generative AI model that can execute tasks “on-device and offline”.

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Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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