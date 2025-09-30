Technology News
Adobe Premiere Video Editor App for iOS Is Now Available to Download

The Adobe Premiere app for iOS was first listed for pre-order on the App Store on September 4.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe Premiere does not replace the existing Premiere Rush app

Highlights
  • It is a free-to-use app, but some features require a subscription
  • The app comes with multi-track timelines and dynamic audio waveforms
  • Adobe said an Android version is currently under development
The Adobe Premiere app for iOS is now available to download and install via the App Store. The new video editing app was first listed on September 4 for pre-order, and it was finally launched on Monday. The company's latest iOS app is a free-to-use offering; however, some features will require a premium subscription. Adobe says that the app offers an experience close to the desktop Adobe Premiere software, and comes with features such as multi-track timeline, dynamic audio waveforms, and more.

Adobe Premiere App for Android Also in Development

At the time of the announcement, the company said the Adobe Premiere app is “a fast, free, and intuitive app that puts pro-level creative control in your hands, without the pro-level complexity.” iPhone users can now go to the App Store to download the app.  Adobe says an Android version of the app is currently under development, but there's no word on a release date.

adobe premiere app g360 Adobe Premiere iOS

Adobe Premiere app on iOS

 

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to download the app. It has a basic interface with a tutorial placed at the top and multiple tools listed underneath. Some of these tools are labelled “New from photo library,” “New from files,” “New blank project,” and “Extract audio.”

There are some artificial intelligence (AI) features as well that add captions to a video, generate images, create videos from images, and expand images. These features are hidden behind a paywall and require generative AI credits.

Once a project is started, users will find tools similar to the desktop version, with options to select multi-track timelines and dynamic audio waveforms. The app allows users to trim, layer, and fine-tune each frame of a video. Additionally, there are options to add video, audio, and text layers; stylised subtitles, and support for 4K HDR video resolution.

While users can start a project on the mobile app and pick it up on the desktop, the free-tier users have access to limited cloud storage. Additional storage will require a paid subscription. The Adobe app also provides access to Adobe's full stock asset library.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
