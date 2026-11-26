Nothing has shared a new teaser of its upcoming Ear (note) earbuds, offering a better look at their design ahead of the December 8 launch. The video shows the transparent earbuds alongside a metallic charging case with two unusual additions: dedicated TALK and RECORD buttons. The earbuds are also expected to bring AI-powered recording and transcription features. Nothing has now confirmed a few details about the audio experience, including Hi-Res Audio support, and says the new model will deliver its best in-ear audio experience yet.

Nothing Ear (note) Design Shown in New Teaser Video

The latest teaser reveals that the Nothing Ear (note) charging case has a square, box-like design with a metallic finish. Two transparent panels on the front let you see the earbuds inside, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port. An LED indicator is also visible on the case.

The two buttons on the case are labelled TALK and RECORD. The RECORD button has a red dot next to it, and both are likely to be used for the earbuds' recording features. Nothing has kept the earbuds' design transparent, too, with 'ear (note)' branding on the stems. The teaser also briefly shows the driver assembly.

Nothing Ear (note) Expected Features, AI Recording Capabilities

An earlier report suggested that the Nothing Ear (note) earbuds could record phone calls, while microphones built into the charging case would pick up conversations in person, including meetings. The TALK button is also expected to let users record their own voice.

These recordings could then be accessed through a companion app, which is tipped to offer transcripts and summaries. The earbuds are also expected to work with multiple AI agents through voice commands, alongside Nothing's own voice-control system.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously spoken about building a hardware context layer for AI. The Ear (note) is expected to be part of that effort, with the earbuds allowing users to capture conversations and then work with that information through different AI tools.

Recording conversations also brings up obvious privacy concerns. According to earlier reports, Nothing has consulted law firms and obtained privacy certifications comparable to those held by competing products. The company has also reportedly set up a data and security team in London to work on these issues.

Nothing hasn't shared the full specifications or pricing of the Ear (note) yet. More details should emerge when the earbuds launch on December 8.