Google Translate is getting an artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade that adds two new utility features. The Mountain View-based tech giant's translation app has so far allowed users to copy-paste to type text and get instant translation across a large selection of languages. Now, the tech giant is using its Gemini AI models to add two new features — a live translate feature aimed at letting two individuals speaking different languages communicate, and a practice language feature that lets users learn new languages, similar to apps like Duolingo.

Google Translate Is Getting Two New AI Features

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the two new features coming to the Google Translate app on both Android and iOS in India, Mexico, and the US. The first feature is Live Translate, which allows users to communicate with people with different native languages.

After opening the Translate app, users will now see a new icon at the bottom left side of the interface with the label “Live translate.” Tapping on it opens a new page where users can set up the two languages. Then, they can turn on the microphone, and the app begins processing and transcribing the spoken words into the native language and into the translated language.

At the top of the interface, there is a message bubble icon, tapping which opens a two-directional layout. This is helpful when the two individuals are facing each other and would still want to see the translation for an effective conversation. Google says the feature uses AI to identify conversational pauses, accents, and intonations.

The second feature takes the utility of the Translate app from a simple translation tool to a language coach. Google has added a new “practice” option in the app that allows users to create tailored listening and speaking practice sessions. These sessions can be customised based on whether the user is a beginner or an advanced speaker. “These interactive practices are generated on-the-fly and intelligently adapt to your skill level,” the post said.

Similar to Duolingo, the practice feature allows users to brush up on a new language by either listening to a conversation and tapping the words they have heard to build comprehension, or practising speaking with hints available. Google claims these sessions were developed by collaborating with learning experts based on the latest studies in language acquisition.

Currently available in beta, the initial version of the feature will allow English speakers to practice Spanish and French, and Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers to practice English.