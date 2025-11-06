Nintendo is expanding its digital reach with the launch of a dedicated Nintendo Store app, giving fans a faster and more accessible way to browse and shop from the eShop on mobile devices. The new app, available on iPhone, iPad, and Android, is part of the Japanese firm's efforts to modernise its online ecosystem. After years of being exclusive to Japan, the platform has now been reintroduced globally with a different name, offering a unified experience for players and shoppers across multiple regions.

Nintendo Store App Can Be Download on iPhone, iPad and Android Devices

Nintendo has launched its new Nintendo Store app, offering players a more streamlined way to access the eShop across iOS, iPad, and Android devices. Previously available only in Japan under the name "My Nintendo," the app has now been rebranded and rolled out in select global regions, marking a major expansion of Nintendo's digital ecosystem.

Through the Nintendo Store app listed on App Store and Play Store, users can explore and shop for Switch and Switch 2 consoles, accessories, digital and physical games, and other official merchandise. While purchases are not completed within the app itself, selecting a product opens it in the default web browser for checkout. Despite this indirect process, the app is expected to provide a smoother, faster browsing experience than navigating the eShop through a mobile browser.

Some features require players to log in to the Nintendo Store using a Nintendo Account and Network ID. Once signed in, users can view detailed gameplay records showing what titles they've played and how long they've played them. This feature covers data from the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, while activity from older systems like the Wii U and 3DS is displayed up to February 2020. Previously, such information was only accessible through Nintendo's parental control tools.

The app also offers push notifications for wishlist discounts and a personalised feed highlighting news, game launches, promotions, and events. Users can even earn digital rewards by checking in at official Nintendo stores or live events, adding a small element of interactivity to the shopping experience.

The new Nintendo Store joins other companion apps such as Nintendo Music and Nintendo Today. The app not only simplifies how fans interact with the company's products but also reinforces Nintendo's push toward creating a connected digital experience for players worldwide.

