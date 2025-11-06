Technology News
English Edition

Nintendo Store App Launched for iOS, Android to Simplify eShop Shopping

You can now use your phone to shop for Switch consoles, accessories, as well as digital and physical games via the Nintendo Store app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 12:26 IST
Nintendo Store App Launched for iOS, Android to Simplify eShop Shopping

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Store app users can view detailed gameplay records

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nintendo launches official Store app for iPhone, iPad, and Android
  • Users can browse and buy Switch and Switch 2 games and consoles
  • The app includes gameplay history, wishlist alerts, and news updates
Advertisement

Nintendo is expanding its digital reach with the launch of a dedicated Nintendo Store app, giving fans a faster and more accessible way to browse and shop from the eShop on mobile devices. The new app, available on iPhone, iPad, and Android, is part of the Japanese firm's efforts to modernise its online ecosystem. After years of being exclusive to Japan, the platform has now been reintroduced globally with a different name, offering a unified experience for players and shoppers across multiple regions.

Nintendo Store App Can Be Download on iPhone, iPad and Android Devices

Nintendo has launched its new Nintendo Store app, offering players a more streamlined way to access the eShop across iOS, iPad, and Android devices. Previously available only in Japan under the name “My Nintendo,” the app has now been rebranded and rolled out in select global regions, marking a major expansion of Nintendo's digital ecosystem.

Through the Nintendo Store app listed on App Store and Play Store, users can explore and shop for Switch and Switch 2 consoles, accessories, digital and physical games, and other official merchandise. While purchases are not completed within the app itself, selecting a product opens it in the default web browser for checkout. Despite this indirect process, the app is expected to provide a smoother, faster browsing experience than navigating the eShop through a mobile browser.

Some features require players to log in to the Nintendo Store using a Nintendo Account and Network ID. Once signed in, users can view detailed gameplay records showing what titles they've played and how long they've played them. This feature covers data from the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, while activity from older systems like the Wii U and 3DS is displayed up to February 2020. Previously, such information was only accessible through Nintendo's parental control tools.

The app also offers push notifications for wishlist discounts and a personalised feed highlighting news, game launches, promotions, and events. Users can even earn digital rewards by checking in at official Nintendo stores or live events, adding a small element of interactivity to the shopping experience.

The new Nintendo Store joins other companion apps such as Nintendo Music and Nintendo Today. The app not only simplifies how fans interact with the company's products but also reinforces Nintendo's push toward creating a connected digital experience for players worldwide.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Store, Nintendo Store App, Android, iOS, App Store, Play Store, Nintendo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India as Telco Prepares 5G Advanced Rollout
Bitcoin Rises to $103,400 After Sharp Selloff; Altcoins Extend Losses Across Broader Market

Related Stories

Nintendo Store App Launched for iOS, Android to Simplify eShop Shopping
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India to Roll Out 5G Advanced
  4. These New Google Maps Features Are Coming Exclusively to India
  5. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Go on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart on This Date
  6. Moto G57 Power, Moto G57 Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chipset
  7. Gemini Crypto Exchange Eyes Regulated Prediction Market Contracts
  8. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Leak Hints at Two Variants Including 'Pro' Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Tinder Wants to See Through Your Camera Roll to Suggest Potential Matches
  2. Gemini Crypto Exchange Aims to Launch Regulated Prediction Market Contracts
  3. Nvidia Joins India Deep Tech Alliance as Group Adds New Members, $850 Million Pledge
  4. Google Pixel Watch 4 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  5. B by Lenskart AI Smart Glasses to Be Available to Developers in India; Could Launch By December
  6. Apple Music Now Available to Tata Play Subscribers With Up to Four Months of Free Access
  7. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 to Be Available via Amazon, Flipkart and More From November 21
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Set to Debut on Same Day as Lava Agni 4
  9. Huawei Mate 70 Air Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.6mm Slim Form Factor: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Listed on 3C Certification Website With Upgraded Charging Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »