Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines

Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines

Apple has updated its App Review Guidelines for developers, adding new mandatory disclosures when the apps use AI models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 November 2025 16:01 IST
Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines

Photo Credit: Unsplash/James Yarema

This is the first time Apple’s App Review Guidelines mention the word AI

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOS app developers will have to disclose third-party data sharing
  • Apple also requires apps to obtain explicit permission for the same
  • The company said apps not following guidelines might be removed
Advertisement

Apple has introduced new guidelines for data sharing with third-party artificial intelligence (AI) services for app developers. The new rules were mentioned in the company's App Review Guidelines last week, highlighting the company's intent to crack down on those developers that do not seek explicit permission from users or use their data in unauthorised ways. Interestingly, this update to the guidelines is also the first time the Cupertino-based tech giant has added the word AI in the document, highlighting a broader acceptance within the company towards accepting the technology.

Apple Lays Down Rules for Third-Party AI Data Sharing

The changes to the App Review Guidelines (first spotted by TechCrunch) were made last week. Under the “Data Use and Sharing” section (5.1.2), Apple now mentions, “You must clearly disclose where personal data will be shared with third parties, including with third-party AI, and obtain explicit permission before doing so.”

Looking beyond the fact that the company actually used the AI acronym, this is also the first time Apple has taken a step against the industry-wide issue of AI models being trained on user data. The guidelines now make it mandatory for app developers to disclose how a user's conversational data or their personal information, such as email ID and mobile number, is being used and with whom it would be shared. The developers are also required to share the details about the third-party AI models that will receive this information. Developers also need to obtain explicit permission from users regarding the same.

Additionally, Apple highlights that data collected from apps can only be shared with third parties to improve the app or show ads to users. Apps that do not follow these guidelines or with the region's data privacy laws “may be removed from sale and may result in your removal from the Apple Developer Program.”

The rest of the guidelines remain the same. However, this new development should assure users that the AI apps in the App Store will not be sneakily collecting their data or using any information to train large language models (LLMs) without explicit permission.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, App Store, Apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December

Related Stories

Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ProArt P16 With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Launched in India
  2. Lava Agni 4 Demo Campaign Lets Buyers Experience the Phone Before Buying
  3. Moto G57 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Elon Musk's xAI Releases Grok 4.1 AI Model, Rolled Out to All Users
  5. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ With Up to 43 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Poco F8 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Globally With This Flagship Processor
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  8. OnePlus 15R India Launch Has Officially Been Teased
  9. Apple Releases iOS 26.2 Beta 3: What's New in the Latest Update
  10. Google's Latest Weather Forecasting AI Model Is Available to Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft to Host Xbox Partner Preview This Week, Featuring IO Interactive's 007 First Light
  2. Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines
  3. IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December
  4. OnePlus Ace 6T Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  5. Moto G57 Power India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Asus ProArt P16 Launched With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor: Price, Features
  7. Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 4.1 AI Model, Rolled Out to All Users
  8. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched in India With ANC, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Bitcoin Price Slumps to $89,900 as Fear, Caution Grip Crypto Market
  10. The Game Awards 2025 Nominees Announced: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads With 12 Nominations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »