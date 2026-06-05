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Apple Rolls Out New App Store Age-Verification Rules for Texas Users Following Court Ruling

Apple has also introduced new APIs, notifications, and developer tools to support compliance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 12:45 IST
Apple Rolls Out New App Store Age-Verification Rules for Texas Users Following Court Ruling

Photo Credit: Apple

The update follows months of legal uncertainty surrounding the legislation and its enforcement

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Highlights
  • Parents can withdraw permissions granted to children
  • Texas law places new obligations on app marketplaces
  • Apple continues to raise concerns about user privacy
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Apple has begun rolling out new age-verification measures for App Store users in Texas, US, following a recent court decision that allowed a state law governing app marketplaces to take effect. The changes affect new Apple Account holders, introduce parental approval requirements for minors, and create additional compliance obligations for app developers. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also outlined a set of tools and frameworks developers must adopt to meet the new rules. The update follows months of legal uncertainty surrounding the legislation and its enforcement.

Texas Law Forces Apple to Add App Store Age Verification

According to an update published on the Apple Developer website, new Apple Accounts created in Texas are now subject to the state's SB 2420 law. The company said the changes took effect on June 4 after a recent court decision cleared the way for enforcement of the law.

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New Apple Account applicants in Texas must now provide age-related information before completing registration. For users under 18, app downloads, Apple In-App Purchases, and certain app-related changes will require approval from a parent or guardian. Adults responsible for minor accounts will also be able to withdraw permissions they previously granted.

The new rules extend to app developers as well. Apple said developers can access age-category information via the Declared Age Range API and use the Significant Change API within the PermissionKit framework when updates require additional approval from parents or guardians.

Apple developers are also responsible for deciding when an app update requires fresh approval from a parent or guardian. In addition, the company has introduced a notification system that alerts developers when an authorised adult removes approval for an app used by a child or teenager.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has asked developers to adopt several new tools, including the Declared Age Range API, the Significant Change API, a new age-rating property type in StoreKit, and App Store server notifications. The company has also encouraged developers to test these implementations through its development environment before releasing updates to users.

The legislation, known as the Texas App Store Accountability Act, was initially scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026. Apple had previously disclosed plans to modify its systems in preparation for the law before enforcement was halted by the courts.

SB 2420 places age-assurance responsibilities on operators of digital app marketplaces and introduces additional parental-oversight requirements for users under 18. The law also requires developers to support the consent and notification mechanisms needed for compliance.

Apple has consistently opposed age verification legislation in Texas and elsewhere. The company has argued that such measures could require technology firms to collect more personal information from users and has raised concerns about the potential impact on privacy.

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Further reading: App Store, Age Verification, Apple, Apple App Store, Texas App Store Accountability Act, Texas
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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