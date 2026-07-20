Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones have appeared in what is said to be their most extensive leak yet ahead of next week's Galaxy Unpacked event. A fresh set of alleged official marketing images has surfaced online, revealing the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Several hardware specifications, camera details, battery capacities, chipset information, and software features have also been tipped ahead of the launch. Samsung has not yet verified the leaked images or disclosed the pricing and availability of the three foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak Reveals Design Before Launch

According to a report by Android Headlines in collaboration with tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), official promotional images for Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones have leaked online. The leaked images indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might feature a pair of 50-megapixel rear cameras comprising the primary and ultra-wide sensors. Both the cover and inner displays are expected to house 10-megapixel selfie cameras. The promotional material also points to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It further demonstrates how applications and split-screen multitasking are arranged on the handset's wider foldable display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to receive one of the more notable camera upgrades in the lineup. The ultra-wide camera is expected to move from a 12-megapixel sensor used on previous generations to a new 50-megapixel unit. The leaked images also suggest that the handset might pack a 5,000mAh battery capable of delivering up to 27 hours of video playback. Support for 8K video recording at 30fps is also shown in the promotional material.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to arrive in a pink colour option that appears prominently in the leaked marketing images. The handset is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with 2x optical zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel front camera. It is also expected to retain a 4,300mAh battery. The promotional material further indicates that several features will remain accessible from the cover display, allowing users to perform tasks such as voice recording without unfolding the phone.

The latest leak leaves few hardware details undisclosed before Samsung's expected announcement. Although the images appear to provide official confirmation of several specifications and software features, Samsung has not announced the devices or confirmed the authenticity of the leaked material. Pricing and market availability are still expected to be revealed during the July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event.