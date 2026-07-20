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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 Marketing Images Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch

Several hardware specifications, camera details, battery capacities, chipset information, and software features have also been tipped ahead of the launch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 12:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 Marketing Images Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 may feature dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may gain a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • Galaxy Z Flip 8 may retain a 4,300mAh battery
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Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones have appeared in what is said to be their most extensive leak yet ahead of next week's Galaxy Unpacked event. A fresh set of alleged official marketing images has surfaced online, revealing the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Several hardware specifications, camera details, battery capacities, chipset information, and software features have also been tipped ahead of the launch. Samsung has not yet verified the leaked images or disclosed the pricing and availability of the three foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak Reveals Design Before Launch

According to a report by Android Headlines in collaboration with tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), official promotional images for Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones have leaked online. The leaked images indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might feature a pair of 50-megapixel rear cameras comprising the primary and ultra-wide sensors. Both the cover and inner displays are expected to house 10-megapixel selfie cameras. The promotional material also points to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It further demonstrates how applications and split-screen multitasking are arranged on the handset's wider foldable display.

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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to receive one of the more notable camera upgrades in the lineup. The ultra-wide camera is expected to move from a 12-megapixel sensor used on previous generations to a new 50-megapixel unit. The leaked images also suggest that the handset might pack a 5,000mAh battery capable of delivering up to 27 hours of video playback. Support for 8K video recording at 30fps is also shown in the promotional material.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to arrive in a pink colour option that appears prominently in the leaked marketing images. The handset is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with 2x optical zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel front camera. It is also expected to retain a 4,300mAh battery. The promotional material further indicates that several features will remain accessible from the cover display, allowing users to perform tasks such as voice recording without unfolding the phone.

The latest leak leaves few hardware details undisclosed before Samsung's expected announcement. Although the images appear to provide official confirmation of several specifications and software features, Samsung has not announced the devices or confirmed the authenticity of the leaked material. Pricing and market availability are still expected to be revealed during the July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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