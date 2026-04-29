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Apple Announces Monthly Payment Option for Annual Subscriptions on App Store

Apple says the new payment model will let users pay monthly fees for an annual subscription, with a yearly commitment.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 12:08 IST
Apple Announces Monthly Payment Option for Annual Subscriptions on App Store

Photo Credit: Apple

Developers can configure the new subscription option via App Store Connect

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Highlights
  • Users will soon be able to commit to 12 months while paying monthly
  • Commitment payments continue even if the subscription is cancelled
  • Launch excludes the US and Singapore due to unknown reasons
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Apple on Tuesday announced a new payment model for auto-renewing subscriptions on the App Store. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, it is aimed at offering users more flexible pricing options alongside ensuring long-term revenue for developers. As part of the initiative, customers will be able to commit to a 12-month subscription to a service while paying for it on a monthly basis, eliminating the upfront annual fees. Developers can begin configuring this now, and it will be rolled out with the upcoming software updates across Apple's ecosystem.

Apple's Monthly Subscriptions Have a 12-Month Commitment

The iPhone maker said that the new model allows developers to offer auto-renewable subscriptions billed monthly, with users committing for a full year. It is claimed to ensure developers receive predictable long-term revenue while also effectively lowering the upfront cost for users.

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The company explained that although users can cancel their subscription at any time, payments will continue until the agreed 12-month period is completed. This prevents the subscription from renewing after they've completed their agreed-upon payments. Since these plans auto-renew, users who do not cancel in time could be enrolled into another 12-month cycle.

For transparency, Apple will show detailed subscription information directly within their Apple Account, including the number of completed and remaining payments. Users will also receive reminder emails and optional push notifications ahead of renewal dates to alert them of upcoming charges.

Developers can configure the new subscription option via App Store Connect and test it using Xcode on iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4. Its broader rollout is expected alongside iOS 26.5 and related updates in May.

The company confirmed that the feature will not be available in the US and Singapore at launch. The exclusion, notably, comes amid ongoing legal proceedings in the US related to App Store policies, as well as regulatory considerations in Singapore's payments ecosystem, although Apple did not explicitly detail the reasons.

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Further reading: App Store, iPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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