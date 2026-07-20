Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London, where it is highly anticipated to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8. While we wait for the official reveal, a new report suggests that Samsung has modified its production strategy to prioritise its upcoming passport-style foldable. The company appears to be focusing more on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to boast a wide display. Samsung is reportedly planning to manufacture 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, considerably more than the Ultra and Flip models.

Samsung Shifts Foldable Production Strategy

ET News, citing industry sources, reports that Samsung will produce 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year, outpacing the production targets of both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung could manufacture 2 million units of Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while it is reportedly targeting 1.5 million units of Galaxy Z Flip 8.

These latest figures appear to show a significant shift from Samsung's original production plans, which reportedly allocated manufacturing capacity almost evenly between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy Z foldable series reportedly ships between 5 million and 6 million units annually. The shipments reportedly crossed 6 million units last year, driven by the strong sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This year, total production is likely to fall between 5.5 million and 6 million units.

Samsung is believed to overhaul its foldable lineup this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the familiar book-style foldable factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to be the first wide-folding handset with a passport-like design. It is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch cover screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, both offering up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be an affordable option compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The former could include a dual camera unit on the rear instead of the Ultra's triple rear camera setup.

Samsung already announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. The event will begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST). The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during the event.