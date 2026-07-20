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Samsung Prioritises Galaxy Z Fold 8 With 2.8 Million Unit Production Target: Report

Samsung could manufacture 2 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2026 10:51 IST
Samsung Prioritises Galaxy Z Fold 8 With 2.8 Million Unit Production Target: Report

Samsung's Galaxy Z foldable series reportedly ships between 5 million and 6 million units annually

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Highlights
  • Samsung could produce 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year
  • This shows a significant shift from Samsung's original production plans
  • Samsung is believed to overhaul its foldable lineup this year
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Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London, where it is highly anticipated to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8. While we wait for the official reveal, a new report suggests that Samsung has modified its production strategy to prioritise its upcoming passport-style foldable. The company appears to be focusing more on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to boast a wide display. Samsung is reportedly planning to manufacture 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, considerably more than the Ultra and Flip models.

Samsung Shifts Foldable Production Strategy

ET News, citing industry sources, reports that Samsung will produce 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year, outpacing the production targets of both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung could manufacture 2 million units of Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while it is reportedly targeting 1.5 million units of Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Discussion
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These latest figures appear to show a significant shift from Samsung's original production plans, which reportedly allocated manufacturing capacity almost evenly between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy Z foldable series reportedly ships between 5 million and 6 million units annually. The shipments reportedly crossed 6 million units last year, driven by the strong sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This year, total production is likely to fall between 5.5 million and 6 million units.

Samsung is believed to overhaul its foldable lineup this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the familiar book-style foldable factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to be the first wide-folding handset with a passport-like design. It is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch cover screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, both offering up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be an affordable option compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The former could include a dual camera unit on the rear instead of the Ultra's triple rear camera setup. 

Samsung already announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. The event will begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST). The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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