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Poco M8 Power India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Here's What You Need to Know

The upcoming Poco M8 Power could boast a large battery capacity, as per the teaser.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 14:15 IST
Poco M8 Power India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Here's What You Need to Know

Poco M8 Power is expected to join the M8 (pictured) in India

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Highlights
  • Poco has teased a 'big battery' capacity for the M8 Power
  • The handset is expected to be launched in India soon
  • Reports suggest it could arrive as a rebadged Redmi Note 17
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The Poco M8 Power has been rumoured to be in development for quite some time, and its launch could finally be on the horizon. The company has teased the arrival of the upcoming smartphone through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. While the teaser does not reveal any specifications or a launch date, previous leaks have already shed light on the handset's expected hardware. The Poco M8 Power is tipped to arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 17 and could carry similar features.

Poco M8 Power India Launch Teaser

Flipkart has put up a dedicated teaser page for the Poco M8 Power, confirming its imminent arrival in India. The page advertises “ready for big battery”, which suggests that the upcoming handset could boast a large battery capacity.

It follows previous reports, which claimed that the Poco M8 Power would launch in India as a rebadged Redmi Note 17. A tipster had recently spotted references to the handset in HyperOS code, bearing the model number 2602IPC8I. The same report also indicated that the handset may be exclusive to the Indian market.

Reports also suggested that the Xiaomi sub-brand will launch the Poco M8 Power in the current quarter, which aligns with the teaser on Flipkart.

If leaks are accurate, the Poco M8 Power could share most of its hardware with the Redmi Note 17, which was recently launched in China. For context, the Note 17 Chinese variant sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Note 17 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 17 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Indian variant of the Poco M8 Power is tipped to feature a battery capacity similar to that of the Chinese variant.

More details about the upcoming handset, including its launch date and specifications, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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Further reading: Poco M8 Power, Poco M8 Power India Launch, Poco M8 Power specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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