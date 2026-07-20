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Motorola Edge 70 Max Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Offers

Customers buying the Motorola Edge 70 Max can opt for either a Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount or a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 13:33 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Max Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Motorola handset is offered in three colourways

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Highlights
  • Prices for the Motorola Edge 70 Max in India start at Rs. 54,999
  • Jio users receive Gemini Pro access and 5TB of cloud storage
  • The handset packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging
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The Motorola Edge 70 Max is now available for purchase in India, following its launch last week. It is the fifth model in the company's latest Edge lineup, which already comprises the Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Pro+. The handset sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 70 Max runs on Android 16 and packs a 7,100mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India, Offers

The price of the Motorola Edge 70 Max in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 59,999. The handset is available in Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt colourways via Flipkart and Motorola's online store.

VoltMotorola Edge 70 Max Discussion
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As part of the introductory sale, Motorola is offering buyers a choice between a Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount or a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus. Customers can also opt for up to 18 months of no-cost EMI through select bank partners. Inclusive of the offers, the effective sale prices of the Motorola Edge 70 Max drop to Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM model and Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM variant.

There is also an exclusive Jio offer for eligible customers. Users recharging with Jio's Rs. 349 and above 5G plans will receive access to Google Gemini Pro and 5TB of Jio AI Cloud storage for 18 months. Additionally, they can subscribe to the Jio OTT Pass for Rs. 200 per month, with access to more than 15 premium streaming apps and over 1,000 live TV channels on mobile.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge 70 Max runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and is promised to receive three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) Extreme AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 510 ppi pixel density.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Max features a dual-rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-710 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BeiDou, and QZSS. The Motorola Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 25W wireless fast charging, along with 5W wired reverse charging.

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Max, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India, Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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