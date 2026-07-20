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Xiaomi 18 Series Tipped to Launch Early in India; Ultra Model Said to Be Replaced By Pro Max Variant

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could be available in limited quantities in the Indian market.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 14:13 IST
Xiaomi 18 Series Tipped to Launch Early in India; Ultra Model Said to Be Replaced By Pro Max Variant

Xiaomi 17 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025
  • They could come with Leica-branded cameras
  • Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra made their way to India in March 2026
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Xiaomi 18 series is expected to be the upcoming flagship Android smartphone lineup. Ahead of any official announcement, a leak has disclosed the potential India launch window for the lineup. The Chinese tech brand is likely to launch the Xiaomi 18 family earlier than usual in the country. The upcoming lineup is expected to include three models, and they could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. They could boast Leica-branded cameras. The Xiaomi 18 Ultra may have been cancelled.

Xiaomi 18 Series Reportedly Set for Early India Debut

Smartprix, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, claims that Xiaomi might launch the Xiaomi 18 series earlier than usual this year, and the lineup could go official in India in December. If this leak proves true, the new series might arrive two months ahead of Xiaomi's typical release timeline.

For reference, the Xiaomi 17 series, including the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, was introduced in China in September 2025. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra were later launched in the Indian market in March this year.

The leak also indicates a change in Xiaomi's flagship portfolio. Instead of the usual lineup, the Xiaomi 18 series is tipped to include the vanilla Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models, suggesting the absence of an 'Ultra' variant.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is likely to be the premium model in the upcoming lineup. This model will reportedly be available in India in limited quantities.

We had previously heard that the Xiaomi 18 series would be released in China in September this year, around the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. The Xiaomi 18 series phones are likely the first handsets to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipsets. They could come with Leica-branded cameras. Both Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Pro are said to feature two 200-megapixel sensors. The Pro model is rumoured to include a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and wireless charging.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Series, Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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